DC Comics & Batman Vs. Robin #2 Spoilers: THE Event Continues!

DC Comics and Batman Vs. Robin #2 Spoilers follows.

THE Event Continues!

Batman vs. Robin #2

Written by: Mark Waid

Art by: Mahmud Asrar

Covers by: Mahmud Asrar, Greg Capullo, Francis Manapul, Rafael Sarmento, Clayton Henry

HOUSE OF SECRETS… HOUSE OF DEATH. In the wake of Damian Wayne’s devastating attack on the Batcave, Bruce and Alfred are on the run and running out of time! Magic users across the planet are experiencing dangerous and deadly power flares, and Batman must solve this mystery before his friends and allies are turned to ash. To crack this case, the Dark Knight is going to need the help of one of the greatest masters of the magic arts on the planet…Zatanna! What awaits our ragtag group of heroes in the House of Secrets? Can Damian break free of Nezha’s possession spell before he murders his own father? All this and more in the explosive second chapter of Batman vs. Robin!

Jinx, Tannarak, Zachary Zor and Klarion have been promised mystical artifacts to align with the Devil Nezha and they retrieve them even the Ragman’s rags?!

Nezha is working on Black Alice who he and Mother Soul, Damian Wayne Robin’s Great Grandmother, believe is the key to unlocking the mysteries of Nabu’s Doctor Fate helmet.

Elsewhere, Batman Bruce Wayne and a returned-to-the-living Alfred Pennyworth have arrived at the House of Mystery and its owner Abel lets them in.

They mystically fall into the memories of the past and Robin’s Lazarus Island battle with the Lazarus Beast.



They learn about who Mother Soul is and are attacked by little people quite literally.

That unusual battle culminates with them entering another room in the House of Mystery where they come face-to-face with Abel’s murderous brother Cain.

Batman and Pennyworth arrive at a theater where they sit and watch the show.

The show is Mother Soul hatching her planning with a gelatinous Lazarus Beast by her side.

Enter the Witching Hour’s three hostesses, Mordred, Mildred, and Cynthia, who can become anyone they wish.

Batman and Pennyworth’s journey takes them to Mother Soul’s plan reaching its culmination!

Her great grandson the Robin Damian Wayne, who is also Batman’s son, freeing the Devil Nezha from his mystical prison.

As a reward, Nezha baptizes Robin who seems to embrace the darkness.

A now seemingly willing lieutenant for Nezha and a iteral mystical puppetmaster.

The book begins to end with Mother Soul ready for Damian Wayne to move past childish things like his Robin persona.

It’s time for Damian Wayne to replace Bruce Wayne as Batman!

Damian Wayne is bequeathed his future garb as Batman 666 aka Batman in Bethlehem?!

Damian Wayne’s lieutenants will be the entire Batman Family?!

While Batman and Alfred Pennyworth are committed to freeing Damian Wayne from Nezha’s grasp, Pennyworth may not be who he seems.