DC Comics & Nightwing #97 Spoilers: A Stunning FINAL Page?!

DC Comics and Nightwing #97 Spoilers follows.

A Stunning FINAL Page?!

Nightwing #97
Written by: Tom Taylor
Art by: Geraldo Borges, Bruno Redondo
Covers by: Bruno Redondo, Jamal Campbell, Sergio Acuna

…Batgirl gives Nightwing her answer. And they have a long talk with each other about what that means.

The book begins to end with Batgirl Barbara Gordon (who really should be Batwoman by now) and Nightwing Dick Grayson, um, consciously coupling.

Afterwards, they are ready to deal with their criminal captives.

However, they are stunned to see a taxi cab arrive at their remote location.

They are even more stunned to see it driven by a past persona of Nightwing, Ric Grayson, from the time he was shot in the head by KGBeast and lost his memory?!

The road to Nightwing #100 just got more interesting.

