DC Comics & Superman: Son Of Kal-El #15 Spoilers: An End Before The Return Of Kal-El!

DC Comics and Superman: Son Of Kal-El #15 Spoilers follows.

An End Before The Return Of Kal-El!

Superman: Son Of Kal-El #15

Written by: Tom Taylor

Art by: Cian Tormey

Covers by: Travis Moore, David Talaski, Pamela Hoogeboom This is it! The ultimate battle pitting Superman and the forces of The Truth against Bendix and his monstrous machinations has begun! But victory will be an uphill climb for our heroes as they lay siege to Gamorra. Plus…the smooch heard ’round the world.

Lex Luthor abandons Henry Bendix as his forces appear to losing to the Jon Kent Superman and allies.

That includes Jon’s boyfriend Jay Nakamura aka Gossamer being able to connect with his mother, the overthrown former President of Gamorra, who has been experimented by current despot President Henry Bendix.

Former fellow Super Son Damian Wayne Robin gets in on the fight and gets close enough to Bendix slap him and disconnect him from his machinations.

However, he’s able to teleport away from the melee to Skywatch (in the character’s previous and OG WildStorm incarnation he was Weatherman One whose base of operation was Skywatch).

One of the possible futures that Dreamer is death to Superman, Robin and the Revolutionaries (formerly a rogue Suicide Squad).

Well, on Skywatch, Bendix tries to wipe Gamorra and the heroes off the planet literally.

That leaves the Jon Kent Superman to get between Bendix’s death ray and Gamorra for a painful block.

Lex Luthor gets more directly involved on Skywatch, as Henry Bendix used Lexcorp tech to construct it, to take matters into his own hands.

Lex Luthor quite literally sees Henry Bendix sucked through an airlock into space to seemingly perish.

However, that and the destruction of Skywatch is less about benevolently siding with the heroes, but more to hide his former alliance with Bendix.

The book ends with Jon Kent Superman, whose identity has been exposed to the public, and Jay Nakamura Gossamer, whose identity is also now publicly known, in an embrace with both now fully out to the world.

Up next is the Return of Kal-El, Clark Kent, the father of the Jon Kent Superman over several issues to end out 2022 (Kal-El Returns checklist above).