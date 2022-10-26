Marvel Comics, Venom #11 & #12 Spoilers: Bedlam Exposed & Forgotten?! Plus A Thor #28 Spoilers Interlude!

Marvel Comics, Venom #11 and #12 Spoilers follows. Plus A Thor #28 Spoilers Interlude!

Bedlam Exposed and Forgotten?!

This follows the recent revelation that Bedlam IS Eddie Brock?!

Thor #28 Spoilers follows.

Thor #28

Writer: Donny Cates

Penciler: Salvador Larroca

Cover Artist: Nic Klein, Salvador Larroca THOR VS. VENOM – ROUND TWO! Hammer vs. tongue! Thunder vs. symbiote! Golden hair vs. pointy teeth! It’s the epic finale of this dark, twisted team-up between Thor and Venom! How will events from the current VENOM series impact the future of Asgard? Find out here!

Looks like Eddie Brock is also series villain Meridius as reconfirmed in Thor #28 also in shelves now.

However, he’s not all-mighty, it does look like he will continue to torment Thor and Venom in that series.

It looks like Meridius has found a new host in the imprisoned alter ego Dr. Donald Blake?!

Venom #11 Spoilers follows.

Venom #11

Writer: Ram. V.

Penciler: Bryan Hitch

Cover Artists: Bryan Hitch, Dave Rapoza “DEMONIFICATION” STARTS HERE! After the explosive (and GUT-WRENCHING) revelations of VENOM #10, the third terrifying arc of VENOM begins in explosive fashion, with DYLAN BROCK at the mercy of BEDLAM! But where is Dylan’s father, the original Venom? WHERE IS EDDIE BROCK?!

Well, we open with Eddie Brock Bedlam vs. his son Dylan Brock.

That’s the only Bedlam we see in this issues and the next issue.

We then pivot to the Sleeper symbiote who is worried about Dylan.

So, Sleeper takes a new host, against his will, and dons a new skin as it were.

The Sleeper is on the hunt to save Dylan.

Dylan appears to be instead the Venom symbiote on a Venomworld of sorts.

He’s guided by a memory of his dad Eddie Brock.

The path to freedom and healing is above them.

However, son must go through father to get there.

The Keeper aka the memory of Eddie Brock insists on it!

Venom #12 Spoilers follows.

Venom #12

Writer: Ram. V.

Penciler: Bryan Hitch

Cover Artist: Bryan Hitch, Ryan Stegman Venomworld Continues! After the shocking events of Venom #11, not only is Dylan Brock’s physical body in such grave condition that it may never recover, but his codex is as well. After a Hail Mary decision made by the Venom symbiote last issue, Dylan is about to see sides of symbiosis, the Klyntar and perhaps even his father that he has never even imagined!

To get his freedom and back to the real world and Venom, presumably, son impales father (well a memory of his father guiding him in Venomworld).

From that fatal skirmish, symbiote and blood form a new look Venom for Dylan Brock.

This Venom is ready to escape!

In the real world, it looks like the Sleeper has retrieved Dylan Brock’s body.

However, Dylan’s metaphysical journey continues.

Now the real world and Venomworld converge storyline wise.

Dylan Brock is the key to heal what’s been broken.

However, Dylan Brock is not Venom any longer?!

A returned to the real world Dylan Brock is now Codex!