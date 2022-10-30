WWE Smackdown October 28, 2022 Spoilers Sees Former NXT & WWE Diva Return To Challenge Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey!

WWE Smackdown October 28, 2022 Spoilers Sees Former NXT and WWE Diva Return To Challenge Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey!

WWE reports.

Emma made her jaw-dropping return; Ronda Rousey def. Emma via Submission in an Open Challenge SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Emma made a surprise WWE reemergence to answer Ronda Rousey’s open challenge and challenge The Baddest Woman on the Planet for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Despite Emma giving Rousey more than she bargained for, the titleholder raked her opponent’s eyes before making the returning Superstar tap out to the Armbar.

Emma also got a backstage feature after her loss to the champ.

Emma says that she was thrilled to be back in front of the WWE Universe on #SmackDown, and that after five long years she back to take on the best. pic.twitter.com/rGpw3ut0O4 — WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2022

Emma, real name Tenille Dashwood, was with WWE from 2011 to 2017 including stints at Florida Champion Wrestling, NXT and the main roster.

After her WWE release in 2017, from 2017 to 2022, Dashwood stints included ROH and Impact Wresting before her WWE return.

Emma, 33 years old, is dating current WWE Smackdown wrestler Madcap Moss, also 33 years old.

Welcome back Emma.