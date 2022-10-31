Shout! Factory to release The Jackie Chan Collection, Vol. 1 (1976 – 1982) in January

We are living in a great time for fans of classic Martial Arts movies. Upcoming Blu-ray boxsets will deliver so many flying fist masterpieces in the next few months from Hong Kong and Japan. While people are already excited that Shout! Factory will be putting out The Sonny Chiba Collection on November 15, the label has topped itself with another superstar collection to kick off 2023. The Jackie Chan Collection, Vol. 1 (1976 – 1982) contains seven of the legendary action stars early starring roles including The Killer Meteors and Snake & Crane Arts of Shaolin. Jackie Chan’s ability to mix comedy with bone crushing action scenes made him a worldwide sensation. This retrospective on 7 Blu-ray discs will turn your living room into a black belt theater when it arrives on January 24. The bonus features haven’t been announced yet. But if you order direct for Shout! Factory, they will include a poster. Here’s the initial press release from Shout! Factory:

Unbeatable. Unstoppable. Undeniable. Jackie Chan stands alone among action heroes thanks to his death-defying stunts, unparalleled fight scenes, and his signature sense of humor. An international superstar, Chan has thrilled fans around the globe for decades. As the standard bearer for martial arts action, Chan has forged a legacy that never has nor will be surpassed.

Presented here are seven classic films which showcase the unique mixture of martial arts, action, and comedy that has made Jackie Chan a cultural icon.

THE KILLER METEORS (2.35:1, Mandarin, Cantonese, English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 104 min.)

A powerful nobleman believes his own wife has poisoned him. To find the elusive antidote in time and kill his evil wife, he hires his adversary, a rogue warrior known for his mastery of deadly explosive projectiles.

SHAOLIN WOODEN MEN (2.35:1, Mandarin, Cantonese, English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 108 min.)

An orphan traumatized into silence by the death of his father finds himself living at the Shaolin monastery … and befriending a prisoner who teaches him a secret and deadly form of kung fu.

TO KILL WITH INTRIGUE (2.35:1, Mandarin, Cantonese, English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 107 min.)

A young master sends his pregnant girlfriend away from the family’s castle, fearing for her safety from a vicious gang led by a vengeful woman who had her face scarred as a child by his father.

SNAKE & CRANE ARTS OF SHAOLIN (2.35:1, Mandarin, Cantonese, English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 101 min.)

Entrusted with the book Art Of The Snake And Crane after the mysterious disappearance of the Shaolin Masters who wrote it, a young man must fight off numerous clans to learn the true reason for the disappearance.

DRAGON FIST (2.35:1, Mandarin, Cantonese, English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 97 min.)

After his master is murdered, a martial arts student departs on a sacred journey to avenge him and honor his memory. But when he tracks the killer to a remote village, the evil warlord tries to blackmail him.

BATTLE CREEK BRAWL (2.39:1, English, Cantonese, Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 96 min.)

A man seeking fame and fortune in Chicago in the 1930s has his life turned upside-down when a merciless mobster takes his brother’s fiancée hostage and forces him to enter a no-holds-barred combat tournament in Texas.

DRAGON LORD (2.39:1, Cantonese, English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 96 min. (Hong Kong Cut), 103 min. (Extended Cut))

A martial arts student named Dragon is in constant pursuit of romance when he runs afoul of some nefarious bandits trying to steal antiques and decides to put a stop to their plans!

The Jackie Chan Collection, Vol. 1 (1976 – 1982) + Exclusive Poster – Blu-ray :: Shout! Factory (shoutfactory.com)

