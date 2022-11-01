Just Jaeckin’s Madame Claude arrives on Blu-ray in November

What happens when the most controversial artists in France unite for one project in 1977? Just Jaeckin had become an international cinema sensation with his first two films that adapted erotic novels. Emmanuelle and The Story of O were the kind of films that pushed the envelope of big screen eroticism. Serge Gainsbourg ruled the French musical scene with his erotically tinged song. There were plenty of rumors about how he achieved the moaning on “Je t’aime… moi non plus” from Jane Birkin. What could these two bad boys of the arts collaborate upon? How about the real-life story of Paris’ most notorious brothel owner? Madame Claude was just as sleek and erotic as his first two films. While Gainsbourg came up with the soundtrack, there album proved elusive to track down until now. Cult Epics is giving fans of both Jaeckin and Gainsbourg a treat on November 22 when they coming out with a Blu-ray of the film with a CD of the soundtrack. It’s a joyful day for fans. The release is limited so don’t dawdle. Here’s the press release from Cult Epics with all the details:

Just Jaeckin’s MADAME CLAUDE Limited Edition BLU-RAY + CD soundtrack

by Serge Gainsbourg out on November 22, 2022

Los Angeles, CA (November, 2022)

Following the worldwide smashes Emmanuelle (1974) and The Story of O (1975), influential French filmmaker Just Jaeckin returned in 1977 with the sensual real-life drama Madame Claude. Starring French New Wave icon Françoise Fabian in the title role along with a sinister Klaus Kinski and lovely Dayle Haddon, Madame Claude is an incredibly timeless look at one of the most controversial figures in recent French history. Originally released as The French Woman in the United States, Madame Claude is a mesmerizing mixture of elegant eroticism and potent political thriller powered by Jaeckin’s inventive direction and an unforgettable score by legendary French composer Serge Gainsbourg.



Cult Epics presents Madame Claude in a stunning brand new 4k transfer, supervised by Oscar nominated cinematographer Robert Fraisse, fully loaded with a plethora of new bonus features. 2-Disc Limited Edition with long out-of-print CD Soundtrack by Serge Gainsbourg featuring Jane Birkin.

MADAME CLAUDE Blu-ray + CD

Price: $39.95

Street Date: November 22, 2022

Production Year: 1977

Country: France

Video run time: Approx. 109 Mins

Language: English and French language w/optional English subtitles

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: LPCM 2.0 Mono/DTS-HD MA 2.0 Mono

CD: 15 Tracks

Label: Cult Epics

Distributor: MVD Entertainment Group

Blu-ray Cat.no. CE203

BD UPC: 881190020395

Rating: Not Rated

Region: Region Free

BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

. New 4K HD Transfer (from original 35mm negative) supervised by cinematographer Robert Fraisse

. Original LPCM 2.0 Mono French track

. New DTS-HD MA 2.0 Mono French track

. Original Dolby Digital 2.0 Stereo English track



. Audio Commentary by Jeremy Richey (Author of the upcoming book Sylvia Kristel: from Emmanuelle to Chabrol)



. Interview with Just Jaeckin (2020, HD)



. Vintage French Theatrical Trailer



. Promotional Gallery



. Cult Epics Trailers

. Dual-layered Disc

. Double-sided Sleeve with CD Track Listing

. Madame Claude Original Soundtrack CD by Serge Gainsbourg

. Limited Edition of 1000 copies

Technical Specs

France / 1977 / Color / Approx. 109 Mins / Aspect Ratio 1.85:00 / English & French Language with optional English Subtitles