4K UHD Review: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

A good horror film has a title that sets up the frights before the cinema lights come down. My Bloody Valentine, Night of the Living Dead and Nightmare on Elm Street are a few that scared eyes from the marquee. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was a title that didn’t just scare, it told a horrific story in 4 words. The better news was that the movie that appeared on the screen completely lived up to the title. Director Tobe Hooper ruled the drive-ins as Leatherface with his chainsaw was the star of 1974. While Poltergeist was a massive success, Tobe Hooper didn’t find himself as a hot studio director. Why? Because a rumor went out that Hooper was having issues and Steven Speilberg secretly directed the whole movie. The only people willing to deal with Hooper were Menahem Golan and Yoram Globus. Hooper found himself getting a three-picture deal with Cannon films. The first two projects were an adaptation (Lifeforce) and a remake (Invaders From Mars). The third was the most anticipated of the package: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2. Hooper was putting the band back together for another gruesome buzz-fest.

Things have changed a bit in Texas over the decade. Instead of a VW Microbus full of kids, the road is terrorized by two yuppies shooting guns, drinking beer and playing chicken in their posh car. They call in DJ Vanita “Stretch” Brock (Caroline Williams) show to spread their douchebaggery over the air? Will anyone stop them? Turns out someone will stop them when they meet a mysterious truck on a bridge. Before they make it across to safety, they have to deal with a strange dancing corpse that’s waving a chainsaw. The boys don’t make their football game. Their demise is caught live over the air by Stretch. The crime scene brings in Lieutenant Boude “Lefty” Enright (Dennis Hopper) of the Texas Rangers. He lost relatives in the original movie to Leatherface’s chainsaw. He wants to fight fire with fire and loads up on chainsaws. Stretch unwittingly gets close to killers when one of the Sawyer family (Jim Siedow from original movie) wins the local chili cookoff with his special meat. She has no idea it might be last night’s callers. Later Enright shows up at her radio station wanting her to play the killing audio over and over again to bring out the chainsaw murderers. This plan backfires when the Sawyers show up to put in a live request and Enright isn’t around. Chop Top (Bill Moseley) sets her up for Leatherface’s big arrival. Enright tracks down the Sawyer’s to a semi-abandoned historical recreation park. He has to free Stretch before she become Leatherface’s jerky bride or Grandpa’s dinner.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 wasn’t a massive hit as it should have been. Some may blame the humor and the vivid grotesque effects. The scene with Grandpa and the hammer is both hilarious and stomach churning. The same can be true when Leatherface romances the DJ. Receiving an X-rating from the MPAA hurt box office. Thankfully it came out in the VHS era so it was a constant rental. Dennis Hopper brings the film into proper perspective with his lawman with a chainsaw attack. Hopper’s career went into overdrive in 1986 with this, Blue Velvet, River’s Edge and his Oscar nominated performance in Hoosiers. There’s so much to enjoy in the bloody remains of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2. The massive amount of bonus features brings out every element and personality in the film. Like a fine piece of aged beef, the movie is still worth devouring after 30 years.

This 4K UHD upgrade with all the bonus features is the ultimate way to enjoy the movie. Vinegar Syndrome has not merely upped the resolution of the film, but gathered new interviews with cast and crew that just gets deeper into the strangeness of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2. The only thing missing in the box is a chainsaw. Vinegar Syndrome has created a Texas-size Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2.

The video is 1.85:1 anamorphic. The 4K UHD transfer brings out the gore and the nightmarish set design. This was scanned and restored from the 35mm original camera negative. The audio is DTS-HD MA 2.0 Stereo Theatrical Mix. You’ll hear the chainsaw clearly. The movie is subtitled.

Blu-ray of the movie and a second Blu-ray disc with even more bonus features.

Four Audio Commentary Tracks allow viewers to explore all the aspects of the film. Director Tobe Hooper talks from 2006 about how the film was on a short turn around. He has found memories of dealing with Golan and Globus. Another track features Director Of Photography Richard Kooris, Production Designer Cary White, Script Supervisor Laura Kooris and Property Master Michael Sullivan. The third track gives us actors Bill Moseley, Caroline Williams And Special Effects Makeup Creator Tom Savini. Always fun to listen to Savini. The fourth audio commentary is freshly recorded with film critic Patrick Bromley digging into the movie.

The Saw and Savini (20:23) a fresh chat with special effects makeup creator Tom Savini. He views the film as a comedy that he enjoyed. He goes through his effects crew with photos of them working on the film. He points out they were fully engrossed in work and didn’t get to enjoy anything about Austin in the ’80s. There’s great makeup test footage on the family.

Stretch Lives! (31:20) is a long conversation with actress Caroline Williams. Her first film was directed by Louis Malle. How she went from the French New Wave to Leatherface? She auditioned the action element of the script for Tobe Hooper. She had the time of her life.

Serving Tom (19:30) is recent talk with special makeup effects artist Gabe Bartalos. He recounts the joy of getting to work with Tom Savini. He was making a movie in Houston when Tom Savini called him about working in Austin. He was a fan of Texas Chainsaw Massacre and was thrilled get to be with Savini and Tobe Hopper. There was a lot of script revisions, but Savini had it so the big effects moments weren’t going to get yanked.

Remember The Alamo (13:55) lets actor Kirk Sisco recount playing the plainclothes cop. He had done mostly commercials as an actor in Dallas. He speaks about working a scene with Dennis Hopper.

Texas Blood Bath (18:16) has special makeup effects artist Barton Mixon talk about how he was in Texas although had worked in Los Angeles. His twin brother helped him make contacts to get on the crew. He drove to Austin and was hired on the spot. Savini had him doing the set work including the ulcers on Leatherface’s lips and eyes. His next gig was RoboCop.

Die Yuppie Scum (13:06) catches up with actor Barry Kinyon. He is the guy behind the wheel of the Mercedes in the opening. He was modeling and this was his first acting gig. His audition led to Tom Savini immediately making a headcast. They reshot the entire week of the bridge scene. He got along with Tobe Hooper.

Leatherface Revisited (36:38) is a 2022 interview with actor Bill Johnson. He was an actor who was working in Austin. He hadn’t seen the original movie, but went for the role. He was told the character needed to be a version of Baby Huey. He had to intimidate an actress with a prop chainsaw to get the role. Kit Carson was part of his second audition. Tobe showed up for the third reading. He talked about how the production was supposed to be 10 weeks and Tobe went 30 weeks. He talks about how Cannon wasn’t happy at the overages.

Beneath The Battle Land: Remembering The Lair (11:37) is a new 2022 featurette with actors Caroline Williams, Barry Kinyon, Bill Johnson, and Kirk Sisco. Talks about how the production design team built the lair inside an Austin newspaper’s old pressroom. The entire building was used. Caroline Williams described it as “walking into Oz.” One actor was a bit too overwhelmed to go inside. Bill Johnson said it could get up to 125 degrees inside because of the lights and lack of direct air conditioning. U of Texas art students did the skeleton creations and wall art. Caroline breaks down her chainsaw dance from the end.

Never-before-seen extended interviews with director Tobe Hooper and co-producer Cynthia Hargrave (40:03) are from director Mark Hartley’s documentary Electric Boogaloo: The Wild, Untold Story of Cannon Films. Hooper made three films with the company. He describes his relationship with Menahem Golan and Yoram Globus. Tobe appreciated having a three-picture deal instead of just one and done.

It Runs In The Family (81:41) is a feature-length documentary which opens up with L.M. Kit Carson explaining how he met Tobe and it led to the collaborating on projects. After Carson got fame as the writer of Paris, Texas, he took on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2. There’s also time with actors Bill Moseley, Caroline Williams, Bill Johnson, Lou Perryman, special makeup effects artist Tom Savini and more.

Extended Outtakes From It Runs In The Family (29:37) has more bits from L.M. Kit Carson And Lou Perryman since both men have passed away. Carson shares how Dennis Hopper would spend his mornings playing golf will Willie Nelson.

House Of Pain (42:32) mixes interviews with makeup effects artists Bart Mixon, Gabe Bartalos, Gino Crognale and John Vulich. They did deep into how they gored up the world of Leatherface for an ’80s audience. All were inspired by the original.

Yuppie Meat (18:59) reunites actors Chris Douridas and Barry Kinyon as they recount their amazing opening and ending in the film.

Cutting Moments (17:19) discusses the fine art of splicing a chainsaw attack with editor Alain Jakubowicz. He’s still proud of the film.

Behind The Mask (13:48) discusses with stunt Man and Leatherface performer Bob Elmore about taking over an iconic role. There’s more to the character than just running around with a chainsaw.

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds (24:33) lets Sean Clark seek out the original filming locations. He’s willing to poke around all parts of Austin, Texas. He exposes all the movie magic including the old “long” bridge trick.

Still Feelin’ The Buzz (28:29) has author and film historian Stephen Thrower going into the historical context of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and its sequel. How do you give people something new that feels like the original?

Behind-The-Scenes Footage Compilation From Tom Savini’s Archives (43:35) is video from the production. We get to see Hooper calling the shots.

Alternate Opening Credit Sequence (1:56) makes this look like a Tales From the Dark Side episode with creepy synth music over a moon shot. It’s really lame and a good call for axing.

Deleted Scenes (10:48) is taken off old video masters so they’re rather rough. The big missing scene is when the Sawyers find a bunch of drunk college preppies that are ready for the meat wagon. It was eliminated early in the post process since they don’t even have the audio effect for the chainsaw. They also found Joe Bob Briggs’ cameo which lead to his massive role in Casino.

Still Galleries includes hundreds of images from posters, lobby cards, Behind-The-Scenes Photos, Stills And Collector’s Gallery. There’s even international release promo material.

Theatrical Trailers (2:04) promises no one under 17 would be allowed to see the return of Leatherface. “The Buzz Is Back” was catch phrase. There’s also a Japanese trailer.

TV Spots (4:21) sells the chainsaw without any of the gore

Vinegar Syndrome presents The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Directed by Tobe Hooper. Script by: L. M. Kit Carson. Starring: Dennis Hopper, Caroline Williams, Bill Johnson, Bill Moseley and Jim Siedow. Rated: Unrated. Running Time: 101 minutes. Released: November 29, 2022.