DC’s The Sandman Season 2 Renewed For Netflix!

Deadline reports.

…Netflix has greenlit a second season of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman.

Deadline understands that the streamer is bringing back the comic book adaptation after various conflicting reports started to surface online.

The Sandman, which launched at the start of August, was watched for 69.5M hours in its first week, doubling this in its second to 127.5M, scoring 77.2M in its third week and getting 53.8M in its fourth.

The renewal confirmation follows an accidental leak on Wednesday by DC Comics’ official Twitter page. The since deleted tweet read, “The dream continues. [The Sandman] will return with new episodes based on multiple volumes of the Neil Gaiman graphic novel to explore even more stories of the Endless.”

It came after cancelation rumors started circulating on social media with Gaiman calling out a fake Twitter account.

The 10-episode series, based on Gaiman’s DC Comics series of the same name, follows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the personification of dreams and one of the seven Endless, is captured in an occult ritual in 1916. After being held captive for 106 years, Dream (also Sturridge) escapes and sets out to restore order to his realm, the Dreaming.

Other series stars include Boyd Holbrook as Corinthian, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven, David Thewlis as John Dee, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, among others.

A surprise bonus episode was released in August featured favorite stories from Neil Gaiman’s graphic novels, “A Dream of A Thousand Cats” and “Calliope,” featuring guest appearances by Sandra Oh, James McAvoy, David Tennant, and Michael Sheen.

Allan Heinberg executive produces alongside Neil Gaiman and David S. Goyer . Gaiman, Goyer and Heinberg are also co-writers on the project.

Netflix declined comment.