DC’s The Sandman Season 2 Renewed For Netflix!

John Babos

News, Top Story

DC’s The Sandman Season 2 Renewed For Netflix!

The-Sandman-logo.png

Deadline reports.

‘The Sandman’ Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix

…Netflix has greenlit a second season of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman.

Deadline understands that the streamer is bringing back the comic book adaptation after various conflicting reports started to surface online.

The Sandman, which launched at the start of August, was watched for 69.5M hours in its first week, doubling this in its second to 127.5M, scoring 77.2M in its third week and getting 53.8M in its fourth.

The renewal confirmation follows an accidental leak on Wednesday by DC Comics’ official Twitter page. The since deleted tweet read, “The dream continues. [The Sandman] will return with new episodes based on multiple volumes of the Neil Gaiman graphic novel to explore even more stories of the Endless.”

It came after cancelation rumors started circulating on social media with Gaiman calling out a fake Twitter account.

The 10-episode series, based on Gaiman’s DC Comics series of the same name, follows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the personification of dreams and one of the seven Endless, is captured in an occult ritual in 1916. After being held captive for 106 years, Dream (also Sturridge) escapes and sets out to restore order to his realm, the Dreaming.

Other series stars include Boyd Holbrook as Corinthian, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven, David Thewlis as John Dee, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, among others.

A surprise bonus episode was released in August featured favorite stories from Neil Gaiman’s graphic novels, “A Dream of A Thousand Cats” and “Calliope,” featuring guest appearances by Sandra Oh, James McAvoy, David Tennant, and Michael Sheen.

Allan Heinberg executive produces alongside Neil Gaiman and David S. Goyer . Gaiman, Goyer and Heinberg are also co-writers on the project.

Netflix declined comment.

Great news.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News Top Story

4K UHD Review: Dog Soldiers (Collector’s Edition)

Species: Collector’s Edition Emerges Onto 4K UHD In July

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Sees Only 1 New Champion Crowned As 2 MMA Legends Win Women’s & Men’s Rumbles!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse

Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse.