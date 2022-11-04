WWE Raw October 31, 2022 Spoilers Sees New Champions Crowned Setting Up WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Rematch!

WWE reports.

Raw results, Oct. 31, 2022: Alexa Bliss and Asuka dethrone Damage CTRL to win WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles! On a spine-tingling Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss and Asuka were crowned new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions after defeating Damage CTRL…

…Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Moments after making their grand return, Alexa Bliss and Asuka called their shot, challenging Damage CTRL for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. The WWE Universe became unglued when Asuka and IYO SKY squared off in the ring, with Asuka getting the better of the exchange. SKY perfectly used the heights of the top rope before being stopped by Asuka after going up one too many times. SKY soon tapped out to the Asuka Lock, but Bayley distracted the referee, who did not see the submission. Asuka and Kai then engaged in a kick-off of sorts with Kai hitting a brutal kick to win the exchange. Bayley hit a tremendous Bayley-to-Belly to smash Bianca Belair through tables in a production area at ringside. SKY’s Over the Moonsault did not connect, and Bliss took advantage, hitting the Twisted Bliss on SKY to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles for herself and The Empress of Tomorrow!

WWE further reports.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

The rematch is set! The newly-crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka will go to war against former titleholders Dakota Kai & IYO SKY of Damage CTRL in a high-stakes rematch at WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday. Since returning to WWE alongside Bayley with the goal of taking over, SKY & Kai have become the scourge of Monday Night Raw, though they’ve faced strong opposition from Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Bliss and Asuka. During the intense rivalry between the six Superstars, Bayley’s cohorts captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah, and The Empress or Tomorrow and The Goddess of WWE were put on the shelf by Damage CTRL. The day of reckoning, however, came quicker than expected. Returning from injury after three weeks, Bliss & Asuka immediately dethroned their adversaries this past Monday on Raw, taking the titles and setting the stage for a highly-anticipated rematch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Be the first to receive updates on all things WWE Crown Jewel by signing up at the link here, and don’t miss WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, streaming live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Damage CTRL leader Bayley also has a match on the PPV as reported by WWE.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (Last Woman Standing Match)

At WWE Crown Jewel, Bianca Belair will square off against Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match for the Raw Women’s Championship! After she was sidelined for nine months, Bayley made her shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam, bringing companions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY and setting her sights on Belair and the Raw Women’s Title. Damage CTRL immediately began to run roughshod over the likes of Asuka and Alexa Bliss to set up a monumental Six-Woman Tag Team Match in which Bayley became the first person to pin The EST of WWE in more than 300 days. The trio continued to pick apart the competition, with Kai & SKY winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles as they looked to take control of WWE. At WWE Extreme Rules, The EST of WWE retained her title against The Role Model in a hard-fought Ladder Match. Refocusing her efforts, though, Bayley scored a Championship Contender Match victory over the titleholder, thanks to the interference of a reemerging Nikki Cross on the Oct. 24 edition of Monday Night Raw. The win gave Bayley the chance to once again challenge Bianca, and a Last Woman Standing Match is a fitting way for the fierce adversaries to battle for the championship. Be the first to receive updates on all things Crown Jewel by signing up at the link here and don’t miss WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, streaming live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Should be an interesting PPV.