DC Comics Teases New Golden Age For Justice Society Of America (JSA), A Legacy League Of Sidekicks & Stargirl Via Teaser Trailer Video & Preview With New Golden Age #1 Spoilers!

DC Comics Teases New Golden Age For Justice Society Of America (JSA), A Legacy League Of Sidekicks and Stargirl Via Teaser Trailer Video and Preview With New Golden Age #1 Spoilers!

The Teaser Video Trailer

Rip Hunter pulled 13 heroes from time at the end of FLASHPOINT BEYOND… but why? Don’t miss the start of the strangest mystery to have ever taken place in the DC Universe with THE NEW GOLDEN AGE #1, coming November 8: https://t.co/ltzLe0KF5g pic.twitter.com/iTtWenkW89 — DC (@DCComics) October 30, 2022

Now, we did get a bit of teaser for this lost Legion of Sidekicks in Flashpoint Beyond #5 (of 6) [full spoilers here] on the Time Masters’ chalk board referring to a “Rise of the Legacy League”.

We also get their names, among others, at the end of Flashpoint Beyond #6 (of 6) [full spoilers here] with the “The Thirteen” being brought back into the timeline and the looming threat of time villain Per Degaton.

All Flashpoint Beyond spoilers, for a limited series that appeared under the radar, but consequential in the post Dark Crisis of Infinite Earths era, are here.

Below are some stills from the teaser trailer video that portend big things from this New Golden Age.

That includes a new villain the Childminder who appears behind the lost Legacy League of sidekicks.

The Solicitation – The New Golden Age #1

THE NEW GOLDEN AGE #1

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by STEVE LIEBER, JERRY ORDWAY, and DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant covers by GARY FRANK, TODD NAUCK, MICHAEL ALLRED, and DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:50 foil variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

1:100 foil variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

$4.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22 From the Justice Society of America to the Legion of Super-Heroes, The New Golden Age will unlock DC’s epic and secret-ridden history of heroism, launching a new group of titles set firmly in the DC Universe. From the 1940s to the 3040s, heroes take on the great evils of their time. But in the aftermath of Flashpoint Beyond, those heroes and villains will have their lives turned upside down. DC’s future…and its past…will never be the same again. But how are Mime and Marionette connected to this? Why are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters the most unlikable heroes in the DC Universe? And who or what is…Nostalgia? Don’t miss the start of the strangest mystery to have ever plagued the DC Universe.

The Variant Covers – The New Golden Age #1

The Interior Pages Via Preview – The New Golden Age #1

What’s Next?

First up is the New Golden Age #1 one-shot in stores on November 8, 2022.

Stargirl: Lost Generation #1 (of 6) is up next and is on shelves on November 15, 2022.

Justice Society of America #1 (of 12) bats clean-up and lands in stories on November 29, 2022.