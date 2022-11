For a full list of these releases, head to ComicList: The New Comic Book.

John Babos

11 books this week.

Avengers #62

A.X.E. Judgment Day Omega #1

Batman vs. Robin #3

Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #6 (Of 7)

Death Of Superman 30th Anniversary Special #1

I Am Batman #15

Multiversity Teen Justice #6 (Of 6)

New Golden Age #1

Superman #75 (Special Edition)

Superman Son Of Kal-El #17

WildC.A.T.s #1

So, what did you find intriguing for the week?