DC Comics & The New Golden Age #1 Spoilers: The Thirteen Revealed! Lost Golden Age Heroes & Sidekicks Exposed Who’s Who Style!

DC Comics and The New Golden Age #1 Spoilers follows.

The Thirteen Revealed!

Lost Golden Age Heroes and Sidekicks Exposed Who’s Who Style!

THE NEW GOLDEN AGE #1

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by STEVE LIEBER, JERRY ORDWAY, and DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant covers by GARY FRANK, TODD NAUCK, MICHAEL ALLRED, and DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:50 foil variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

1:100 foil variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

$4.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22 From the Justice Society of America to the Legion of Super-Heroes, The New Golden Age will unlock DC’s epic and secret-ridden history of heroism, launching a new group of titles set firmly in the DC Universe. From the 1940s to the 3040s, heroes take on the great evils of their time. But in the aftermath of Flashpoint Beyond, those heroes and villains will have their lives turned upside down. DC’s future…and its past…will never be the same again. But how are Mime and Marionette connected to this? Why are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters the most unlikable heroes in the DC Universe? And who or what is…Nostalgia? Don’t miss the start of the strangest mystery to have ever plagued the DC Universe.

How Did We Get Here?

The lost sidekicks did get teased as a lost Legion of Sidekicks in Flashpoint Beyond #5 (of 6) [full spoilers here] on the Time Masters’ chalk board referring to a “Rise of the Legacy League“.

In addition, we did get the names of these sidekicks, with a few others, at the end of Flashpoint Beyond #6 (of 6) [full spoilers here] dubbed as the “The Thirteen” folding back into the timeline, after seemingly being removed by the Time Masters at some point for some reason, with the looming threat of time villain Per Degaton scheming.

All Flashpoint Beyond spoilers, for a limited series that skated under the radar, but is important in the post Dark Crisis of Infinite Earths era, can be found here.

Who Are The Thirteen?

(1) Golden Age Aquaman aka Adam Waterman and possibly Arthur Curry.

(2) and (3) Betsy Ross aka Elizabeth “Betsy” Rose and Molly Pitcher aka Molly Mabel Preacher as Miss America protégés and sidekicks.

(4) Cherry Bomb aka Gloria James as Human Bomb protégé and sidekick.

(5) The Harlequin’s Son aka Michael Mayne.

(6) Steel aka John Henry Jr.

(7) The Boom aka Judy Garrick as daughter of the Golden Age Flash and his speedster protégé and sidekick.

(8) Lady Bug aka Rosibel Rivera as Red Bee’s protégé and sidekick.

(9) Golden Age Mister Miracle aka Thaddeus Brown.

(10) Quiz Kid aka Ragu Seetharaman as Mr. Terrific’s protégé and sidekick.

(11) Golden Age Red Lantern aka Vladimir Sokov

(12) Salem the Witch Girl aka Salem Rula Nader

(13) Legionnaire aka TBD

More to come as we continue to analyze The New Golden Age #1 and its implications for DC.