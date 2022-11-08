DVD Review: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope

The crossover of country singers to Gospel music shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. For many children, their first chance to sing in public is during church services. Many started singing along from the pews with their families. Later, they’d get noticed for their ability to harmonize and get invited to join the choir. Before they’d start their own band and play honky tonks from Saturday night until the wee hours, they’d be waking up early Sunday to beat the preacher to the pulpit. This was their first steady gig and the music from the church service stayed with them. Many of these artists periodically put out albums featuring their favorite Gospel turns so their fans had something to pop in the cassette deck on their trip to and from church. Amazing Grace – Country Stars Sing Songs Of Faith And Hope is a 10 DVD collection that show how so many of the musicians never forgot their early years.

The performances are taken from a variety of sources for the first 8 DVDs. Among the performers are included Alabama, Vince Gill, Alan Jackson, George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Reba McEntire, The Oak Ridge Boys, Dolly Parton, The Statler Brothers, Randy Travis and more. The last two DVDs are all performances from the stage at the Grand Ole Opry. You get a few songs from the Hee Haw Gospel Quartet and other cast members including Buck Owens and Roy Clark. There’s also more Dolly Parton taking you to church. During one of the interview segments, Marty Stuart talks about how when he meets members of other bands, they might not know each other’s music, but they all know these songs that were engrained into the during Sunday services. This probably explains why so many of the performers seem as home singing these songs as their hits.

Amazing Grace – Country Stars Sing Songs Of Faith And Hope is a perfect holiday gift for anyone your life that enjoys country musicians and Gospel songs.

Time Life presents Amazing Grace – Country Stars Sing Songs Of Faith And Hope. Starring Dolly Parton, Alabama, Ralph Stanley, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Alan Jackson, Randy Travis & Tennessee Ernie Ford. 153 songs on 10 DVDs. Release Date: November 18, 2022.

Disc 1

Bonus Performance: “Amazing Grace” by Alabama

Bonus Interviews:

Alabama

Vince Gill

SONG TITLE ARTIST There Is Power in the Blood – The Oak Ridge Boys I Saw the Light – Josh Turner featuring Sonya Isaacs In the Garden – Alan Jackson Let’s All Go Down To The River – Alabama Three Wooden Crosses – Randy Travis How Great Thou Art – Reba McEntire I Surrender All – Joey and Rory Just a Closer Walk with Thee – George Jones In The Sweet By And By – Jimmy Fortune This Old House – The Statler Brothers Somebody Loves Me – The Gatlin Brothers Just a Little Talk with Jesus – Brenda Lee Wings of a Dove – Ferlin Husky Take My Hand, Precious Lord – Tennessee Ernie Ford What A Difference You’ve Made In My Life – Ronnie Milsap Go Rest High On That Mountain – Vince Gill

Disc 2

15 Performances

Bonus Interview:

The Statler Brothers

SONG TITLE ARTIST Long Black Train – Josh Turner Turn Your Radio On – Randy Travis What A Friend We Have In Jesus – Alabama The Old Rugged Cross – Alan Jackson Because He Lives – Reba McEntire Noah Found Grace In The Eyes Of The Lord – The Statler Brothers Why Me – Kris Kristofferson Lead Me To That Rock – The Oak Ridge Boys The Old Gospel Ship – Marty Stuart Wings Of A Dove – Ricky Skaggs with The Whites Peace In The Valley – Tennessee Ernie Ford It Is Well With My Soul – Jimmy Fortune Are You Washed In The Blood – Joey and Rory Sweet Beulah Land – T. Graham Brown Family Bible – Willie Nelson

Disc 3

14 Performances

Bonus Interviews:

Jimmy Fortune

Josh Turner

Rhonda Vincent

SONG TITLE ARTIST How Great Thou Art – The Statler Brothers Blessed Assurance – Alan Jackson Amazing Grace – Josh Turner Rock Of Ages – Jimmy Fortune Will The Circle Be Unbroken? – Randy Travis He Turned The Water Into Wine – Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives He Touched Me – Joey and Rory Where No One Stands Alone – Gene Watson Where We’ll Never Grow Old – Rhonda Vincent Gloryland – Ralph Stanley Just A Closer Walk With Thee – Tennessee Ernie Ford Heartbreak Ridge And New Hope Road – The Gatlin Brothers Where The Soul Never Dies – The Oak Ridge Boys I Saw The Light – Alabama

Disc 4

14 Performances

Bonus Interview:

The Oak Ridge Boys

SONG TITLE ARTIST What A Friend We Have In Jesus – Alan Jackson Church in the Wildwood – Alabama More Than A Name On A Wall – Jimmy Fortune Swing Low, Sweet Chariot – Josh Turner Open The Eyes of My Heart – Randy Travis Precious Memories – Tennessee Ernie Ford Will The Circle Be Unbroken – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Unclouded Day – Jan Howard A Robin Built A Nest On Daddy’s Grave – Ralph Stanley & the Clinch Mountain Boys Get Up In Jesus’ Name – Marty Raybon Where Could I Go but to the Lord – Billy Walker I Need Thee Every Hour – Joey and Rory Farther Along – The Oak Ridge Boys The Other Side Of The Cross – The Statler Brothers

Disc 5

14 Performances

Bonus Performance: “Keep On The Sunny Side” by Marty Stuart, Bill Gaither, Janette Carter, Joe “Bull” Carter

Bonus Interview:

Marty Stuart

SONG TITLE ARTIST Just A Little Talk With Jesus – Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives Leaning On The Everlasting Arms – Alan Jackson How Great Thou Art – Josh Turner The Old Rugged Cross – Alabama Life’s Railway To Heaven – George Hamilton IV It Is No Secret – Jimmy Fortune Suppertime – Joey and Rory Because He Lives – The Oak Ridge Boys I Believe – Del McCoury If We Never Meet Again – Skeeter Davis Sweet Beulah Land – Bradley Walker feat. The Isaacs If I Can Help Somebody – Tennessee Ernie Ford I Find Jesus – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Baptism – Randy Travis

Disc 6

14 Performances

Bonus Interviews:

Alan Jackson

Randy Owen

Marty Stuart

SONG TITLE ARTIST Loving God, Loving Each Other – The Oak Ridge Boys, The Gaither Vocal Band Just A Closer Walk With Thee – Alabama Amazing Grace – The Statler Brothers Softly and Tenderly – Joey and Rory Feet On The Rock – Randy Travis Daddy Sang Bass – Fortune/Walker/Rogers/Isaacs When We All Get To Heaven – Alan Jackson I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry – B.J. Thomas If I Could Hear My Mother Pray Again – Barbara Fairchild Doxology – Josh Turner He Touched Me – John Conlee Far Side Banks of Jordan – Jimmy Fortune Take Me In Your Lifeboat – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Friends I Need The Every Hour – Randy Owen, The Issacs

Disc 7

Bonus Interview:

Jimmy Fortune

SONG TITLE ARTIST Love Lifted Me – Randy Travis That’s Important To Me – Joey and Rory This Little Light Of Mine – Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives I Know – The Oak Ridge Boys Because He Lives – Alabama I Love To Tell The Story – Alan Jackson Get Down On Your Knees And Pray – Del McCoury What A Friend We Have In Jesus – Jeannie Seely God Bless America/America The Beautiful – Jimmy Fortune featuring Sonya Isaacs Yeary Heaven Came Down and Glory Filled My Soul – Marty Raybon It Is Well With My Soul – Joey and Rory Somebody’s Praying – Ricky Skaggs What A Savior – The Gatlin Brothers More Than a Name on a Wall – The Statler Brothers

Disc 8

14 Performances

Bonus Interviews:

Dailey & Vincent

George Jones

The Oak Ridge Boys

SONG TITLE ARTIST Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good – Fortune/Walker/Rogers/Isaacs Just A Little Talk With Jesus – The Oak Ridge Boys Tell Me One More Time About Jesus – Vince Gill He Touched Me – The Gatlin Brothers The Old Rugged Cross – Tennessee Ernie Ford Up To Zion – Ronnie Milsap Church In The Wildwood – Jim Ed Brown Jesus Paid It All – Joey and Rory Standing On the Promises – Bill Anderson Tis So Sweet To Trust In Jesus – Alan Jackson Daddy Sang Bass – Dailey & Vincent Life’s Railway To Heaven – The Oak Ridge Boys Let It Be Me – Joey and Rory Amazing Grace – George Jones

Disc 9

Opry Gospel Classics

18 Performances

SONG TITLE ARTIST Amazing Grace – Connie Smith How Great Thou Art – Martina McBride In the Garden – Loretta Lynn Come Angel Band – Hee Haw Gospel Quartet Coat Of Many Colors – Dolly Parton Green, Green Grass Of Home – Porter Wagoner Where The Soul Never Dies – Hee Haw Gospel Quartet Somebody Touched Me – Roy Acuff I Saw The Light – Roy Drusky, Hank Williams Jr., Lonzo & Oscar, Loretta Lynn Mama Sang A Song – Bill Anderson Love Lifted Me – Hee Haw Gospel Quartet He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands – Connie Smith When The Saints Go Marching In – Flatt & Scruggs Wings of A Dove – Ferlin Husky The Unclouded Day – Hee Haw Gospel Quartet Precious Lord, Take My Hand – Ronnie Milsap Holy Night – Charley Pride Keep On The Sunny Side – The Carter Family

Disc 10

Opry Gospel Classics

20 Performances