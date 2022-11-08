DVD Review: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope

The crossover of country singers to Gospel music shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. For many children, their first chance to sing in public is during church services. Many started singing along from the pews with their families. Later, they’d get noticed for their ability to harmonize and get invited to join the choir. Before they’d start their own band and play honky tonks from Saturday night until the wee hours, they’d be waking up early Sunday to beat the preacher to the pulpit. This was their first steady gig and the music from the church service stayed with them. Many of these artists periodically put out albums featuring their favorite Gospel turns so their fans had something to pop in the cassette deck on their trip to and from church. Amazing Grace – Country Stars Sing Songs Of Faith And Hope is a 10 DVD collection that show how so many of the musicians never forgot their early years.

The performances are taken from a variety of sources for the first 8 DVDs. Among the performers are included Alabama, Vince Gill, Alan Jackson, George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Reba McEntire, The Oak Ridge Boys, Dolly Parton, The Statler Brothers, Randy Travis and more. The last two DVDs are all performances from the stage at the Grand Ole Opry. You get a few songs from the Hee Haw Gospel Quartet and other cast members including Buck Owens and Roy Clark. There’s also more Dolly Parton taking you to church. During one of the interview segments, Marty Stuart talks about how when he meets members of other bands, they might not know each other’s music, but they all know these songs that were engrained into the during Sunday services. This probably explains why so many of the performers seem as home singing these songs as their hits.

Amazing Grace – Country Stars Sing Songs Of Faith And Hope is a perfect holiday gift for anyone your life that enjoys country musicians and Gospel songs.

Time Life presents Amazing Grace – Country Stars Sing Songs Of Faith And Hope. Starring Dolly Parton, Alabama, Ralph Stanley, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Alan Jackson, Randy Travis & Tennessee Ernie Ford. 153 songs on 10 DVDs. Release Date: November 18, 2022.

Disc 1

Bonus Performance: “Amazing Grace” by Alabama

Bonus Interviews:
Alabama
Vince Gill

 SONG TITLE ARTIST
There Is Power in the Blood – The Oak Ridge Boys
I Saw the Light – Josh Turner featuring Sonya Isaacs
In the Garden – Alan Jackson
Let’s All Go Down To The River – Alabama
Three Wooden Crosses – Randy Travis
How Great Thou Art – Reba McEntire
I Surrender All – Joey and Rory
Just a Closer Walk with Thee – George Jones
In The Sweet By And By – Jimmy Fortune
This Old House – The Statler Brothers
Somebody Loves Me – The Gatlin Brothers
Just a Little Talk with Jesus – Brenda Lee
Wings of a Dove – Ferlin Husky
Take My Hand, Precious Lord – Tennessee Ernie Ford
What A Difference You’ve Made In My Life – Ronnie Milsap
Go Rest High On That Mountain – Vince Gill

Disc 2

15 Performances

Bonus Interview:
The Statler Brothers

 SONG TITLE ARTIST
Long Black Train – Josh Turner
Turn Your Radio On – Randy Travis
What A Friend We Have In Jesus – Alabama
The Old Rugged Cross – Alan Jackson
Because He Lives – Reba McEntire
Noah Found Grace In The Eyes Of The Lord – The Statler Brothers
Why Me – Kris Kristofferson
Lead Me To That Rock – The Oak Ridge Boys
The Old Gospel Ship – Marty Stuart
Wings Of A Dove – Ricky Skaggs with The Whites
Peace In The Valley – Tennessee Ernie Ford
It Is Well With My Soul – Jimmy Fortune
Are You Washed In The Blood – Joey and Rory
Sweet Beulah Land – T. Graham Brown
Family Bible – Willie Nelson

Disc 3

14 Performances

Bonus Interviews:
Jimmy Fortune
Josh Turner
Rhonda Vincent

 SONG TITLE ARTIST
How Great Thou Art – The Statler Brothers
Blessed Assurance – Alan Jackson
Amazing Grace – Josh Turner
Rock Of Ages – Jimmy Fortune
Will The Circle Be Unbroken? – Randy Travis
He Turned The Water Into Wine – Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
He Touched Me – Joey and Rory
Where No One Stands Alone – Gene Watson
Where We’ll Never Grow Old – Rhonda Vincent
Gloryland – Ralph Stanley
Just A Closer Walk With Thee – Tennessee Ernie Ford
Heartbreak Ridge And New Hope Road – The Gatlin Brothers
Where The Soul Never Dies – The Oak Ridge Boys
I Saw The Light – Alabama

Disc 4

14 Performances

Bonus Interview:
The Oak Ridge Boys

 SONG TITLE ARTIST
What A Friend We Have In Jesus – Alan Jackson
Church in the Wildwood – Alabama
More Than A Name On A Wall – Jimmy Fortune
Swing Low, Sweet Chariot – Josh Turner
Open The Eyes of My Heart – Randy Travis
Precious Memories – Tennessee Ernie Ford
Will The Circle Be Unbroken – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Unclouded Day – Jan Howard
A Robin Built A Nest On Daddy’s Grave – Ralph Stanley & the Clinch Mountain Boys
Get Up In Jesus’ Name – Marty Raybon
Where Could I Go but to the Lord – Billy Walker
I Need Thee Every Hour – Joey and Rory
Farther Along – The Oak Ridge Boys
The Other Side Of The Cross – The Statler Brothers

Disc 5

14 Performances

Bonus Performance: “Keep On The Sunny Side” by Marty Stuart, Bill Gaither, Janette Carter, Joe “Bull” Carter

Bonus Interview:
Marty Stuart

 SONG TITLE ARTIST
Just A Little Talk With Jesus – Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
Leaning On The Everlasting Arms – Alan Jackson
How Great Thou Art – Josh Turner
The Old Rugged Cross – Alabama
Life’s Railway To Heaven – George Hamilton IV
It Is No Secret – Jimmy Fortune
Suppertime – Joey and Rory
Because He Lives – The Oak Ridge Boys
I Believe – Del McCoury
If We Never Meet Again – Skeeter Davis
Sweet Beulah Land – Bradley Walker feat. The Isaacs
If I Can Help Somebody – Tennessee Ernie Ford
I Find Jesus – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Baptism – Randy Travis

Disc 6

14 Performances

Bonus Interviews:
Alan Jackson
Randy Owen
Marty Stuart

 SONG TITLE ARTIST
Loving God, Loving Each Other – The Oak Ridge Boys, The Gaither Vocal Band
Just A Closer Walk With Thee – Alabama
Amazing Grace – The Statler Brothers
Softly and Tenderly – Joey and Rory
Feet On The Rock – Randy Travis
Daddy Sang Bass – Fortune/Walker/Rogers/Isaacs
When We All Get To Heaven – Alan Jackson
I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry – B.J. Thomas
If I Could Hear My Mother Pray Again – Barbara Fairchild
Doxology – Josh Turner
He Touched Me – John Conlee
Far Side Banks of Jordan – Jimmy Fortune
Take Me In Your Lifeboat – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Friends
I Need The Every Hour – Randy Owen, The Issacs

Disc 7

Bonus Interview:
Jimmy Fortune

 SONG TITLE ARTIST
Love Lifted Me – Randy Travis
That’s Important To Me – Joey and Rory
This Little Light Of Mine – Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
I Know – The Oak Ridge Boys
Because He Lives – Alabama
I Love To Tell The Story – Alan Jackson
Get Down On Your Knees And Pray – Del McCoury
What A Friend We Have In Jesus – Jeannie Seely
God Bless America/America The Beautiful – Jimmy Fortune featuring Sonya Isaacs Yeary
Heaven Came Down and Glory Filled My Soul – Marty Raybon
It Is Well With My Soul – Joey and Rory
Somebody’s Praying – Ricky Skaggs
What A Savior – The Gatlin Brothers
More Than a Name on a Wall – The Statler Brothers

Disc 8

14 Performances

Bonus Interviews:
Dailey & Vincent
George Jones
The Oak Ridge Boys

 SONG TITLE ARTIST
Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good – Fortune/Walker/Rogers/Isaacs
Just A Little Talk With Jesus – The Oak Ridge Boys
Tell Me One More Time About Jesus – Vince Gill
He Touched Me – The Gatlin Brothers
The Old Rugged Cross – Tennessee Ernie Ford
Up To Zion – Ronnie Milsap
Church In The Wildwood – Jim Ed Brown
Jesus Paid It All – Joey and Rory
Standing On the Promises – Bill Anderson
Tis So Sweet To Trust In Jesus – Alan Jackson
Daddy Sang Bass – Dailey & Vincent
Life’s Railway To Heaven – The Oak Ridge Boys
Let It Be Me – Joey and Rory
Amazing Grace – George Jones

Disc 9

Opry Gospel Classics

18 Performances

 SONG TITLE ARTIST
Amazing Grace – Connie Smith
How Great Thou Art – Martina McBride
In the Garden – Loretta Lynn
Come Angel Band – Hee Haw Gospel Quartet
Coat Of Many Colors – Dolly Parton
Green, Green Grass Of Home – Porter Wagoner
Where The Soul Never Dies – Hee Haw Gospel Quartet
Somebody Touched Me – Roy Acuff
I Saw The Light – Roy Drusky, Hank Williams Jr., Lonzo & Oscar, Loretta Lynn
Mama Sang A Song – Bill Anderson
Love Lifted Me – Hee Haw Gospel Quartet
He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands – Connie Smith
When The Saints Go Marching In – Flatt & Scruggs
Wings of A Dove – Ferlin Husky
The Unclouded Day – Hee Haw Gospel Quartet
Precious Lord, Take My Hand – Ronnie Milsap
Holy Night – Charley Pride
Keep On The Sunny Side – The Carter Family

Disc 10

Opry Gospel Classics

20 Performances

 SONG TITLE ARTIST
Give Me That Old Time Religion – Buck Owens, Roy Clark, Hee Haw Cast
One Day At A Time – Cristy Lane
Joshua Fit The Battle of Jericho – Barbara Mandrell
Were You There (When They Crucified My Lord) – Johnny Cash & The Carter Family
The Great Speckled Bird – Roy Acuff
What A Friend We Have In Jesus – Ernest Tubb
Swing Low Sweet Chariot – Roy Clark, Brenda Lee, The Nashville Edition, Hee Haw Cast
The Old Rugged Cross – Skeeter Davis
How Great Thou Art – Sonny James
Peace In The Valley – Connie Smith
Holy Night – Martina McBride
Church in the Wildwood/I Saw The Light/Will the Circle Be Unbroken – Charley Pride
Angel Band – Wilburn Brothers
When The Saints Go Marchin’ In – Buck Owens & Roy Clark
My Tennessee Mountain Home – Dolly Parton
Family Bible – Porter Wagoner
He Touched Me – Connie Smith
Just A Closer Walk With Thee – Flatt & Scruggs
Put Your Hand In The Hand – Loretta Lynn
I Saw The Light – Roy Acuff

