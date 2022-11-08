WWE Raw November 7, 2022 Spoilers Sees New Champion Crowned & Another Big WWE Return! Plus, An Actual Money In The Bank Cash-In & A Championship Title Dumped Or Redesigned?

WWE Raw November 7, 2022 Spoilers Sees New Champion Crowned and Another Big WWE Return!
Plus, An Actual Money In The Bank Cash-In and A Championship Title Dumped Or Redesigned?
WWE reports.
…Mia Yim returned to back up The O.C.
#TheOC just found their answer for @RheaRipley_WWE! @MiaYim is BACK!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/rbzipONJKq
— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2022
That resulted in an in-ring and back-stage response from the Judgment Day as well as possibly teasing Rhea Ripley set to challenge Bianca Belair for her WWE Raw Women’s Championship.
Well well well, who did @RheaRipley_WWE just run into backstage on #WWERaw? 👀 pic.twitter.com/xtsIwmSbh6
— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2022
Or perhaps Ripley joining Damage CTRL’s team at the upcoming Survivor Series War Games PPV.
Plus, Mia Yim had some words about her return.
EXCLUSIVE: @MiaYim is ready to get some retribution in WWE once again!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qTJnvjA0Xg
— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2022
…Nikki Cross def. Dana Brooke to win the 24/7 Championship, threw title in the trash after the match
With WarGames only weeks away, Nikki Cross let out some aggression on 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke.
Cross looked completely different from a few months ago and unleashed a new attitude to dispatch Brooke, winning the 24/7 Championship.
Cross, however, discarded the title in the backstage area.
So, is the WWE 24-7 Championship now done or will it be redesigned perhaps as a secondary Women’s Championship title?
Nikki Cross just disposed of the 24/7 Title backstage on #WWERaw! 😲 pic.twitter.com/2kQb7Ur7jh
— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2022
…Austin Theory cashed in Money in the Bank contract; Rollins def. Theory to retain United States Championship after Bobby Lashley brutalized Theory
HE'S CASHING IN! HE'S CASHING IN! HE'S CASHING IN!@_Theory1 is cashing in his #MITB contract right now on #WWERaw!!!!! pic.twitter.com/edR2vuGTqT
— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2022
Before Mustafa Ali could take up Seth “Freakin” Rollins in an Open Challenge, Bobby Lashley took out Ali, then accepted Rollins’ Open Challenge. Lashley then brutalized The Visionary, planting him through the table before the bell.
Will @_Theory1 successfully cash in his #MITB contract against @WWERollins right now on #WWERaw to become the NEW #USChampion? pic.twitter.com/9A2oWvvH7f
— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2022
Austin Theory then came down to the ring and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Rollins! Theory hit a Pedigree but could not put away the champion. Rollins fought back, hitting a powerbomb and an elbow strike. However, Rollins succumbed to the A-Town Down. As Theory was about to capture his second U.S. Title, The All Mighty took the referee out of the ring and brutalized Theory as well. Lashley locked Theory in the Hurt Lock to leave him laying. As Theory got back inside the ring, Rollins hit the Stomp to retain the U.S. Title!
Looks like @fightbobby wasn't done just yet!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/X7Tq8kC1ZJ
— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2022
So, now the Money in the Bank briefcase is off the table creatively with Austin Theory becoming the sixth man to not be able to manage a successful cash-in alongside John Cena, Damien Sandow, Baron Corbin, and Braun Strowman.