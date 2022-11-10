Iconic DC Comics, Marvel & Image Artist Carlos Pacheco Passes Away At 60! RIP

Iconic DC Comics, Marvel and Image Artist Carlos Pacheco Passes Away At 60! RIP.

The Beat reports.

Artist Carlos Pacheco has passed away at age 60 Comics superstar Carlos Pacheco has passed away at age 60, according to several Spanish newspapers. He recently revealed that he was suffering from ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) on his social media accounts.

Pacheco was a popular with his peers as a person as he was with editors for his always sparkling and precise work. Born in San Roque, Spain in 1962, he started his career working for Planeta-DeAgostini Comics, before being discovered by the American comics industry, where he became one of the first Spanish born artists to make a major impact. He rose through the ranks at Marvel and DC in the 90s with work on Bishop, the X-verse and The Flash as he gradually become a fan favorite, working with writers like Mark Waid, Kurt Busiek and Rafael Marin. In the ’00’s he and Busiek teamed up on Arrowsmith, a creator owned book for Wildstorm set in a World War I with magic, that showed off his classic sense of design and figure drawing. He continued to be an elite artist with notable runs on Superman/Batman, Green Lantern, Avengers, Captain America and everything else.

Earlier this year, he reunited with Busiek for Arrowsmith: Behind Enemy Lines at Image. It would be among his last work, but after revealing his ALS diagnosis on social media. Pacheco posted what he said was his final work, a cover for Damage Control. He also tweeted some more elegiac thoughts which could stand as his own obituary, from “And When I Die” from the band Blood, Sweat and Tears:

And when I die

and when I'm dead, dead and gone,

There'll be one child born and

a world to carry on, to carry on

I'm not scared of dying

and I don't really care

If it's peace you find in dying,

well, then let the time be near. https://t.co/Gvgud53rr6 — Carlos Pacheco (@Cpachecoficial) October 11, 2022

Other cartoonists tweeted their admiration for his work – and the man himself, a kind, gentle man. Pacheco was famed in his native land, and his hometown of San Roque named a street after him.

Our condolences to Carlos’ family and many friends across the industry.

On behalf of the IP and Comics Nexus teams, I offer our condolences to the family, friends and fello fans of Carlos Pacheco.