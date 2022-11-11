Mystery Science Theater 3000 announces Turkey Day Schedule

In the interest of helping MST3K fans to plan their day, we are also sharing the full schedule for this 2022 marathon in advance:



7 am ET / 4 am PT The Sword and the Dragon

9 am ET / 6 am PT The Starfighters

11 am ET /8 am PT Catalina Caper (FAN SELECTED EPISODE)

1 pm ET / 10 am PT Horror of Party Beach (FAN SELECTED EPISODE)

3 pm ET / 12 pm PT Santo in the Treasure of Dracula (Season 13: The Gizmoplex) (Trailer)

5 pm ET/ 2 pm PT Beyond Atlantis (Season 13: The Gizmoplex) (Trailer)

7 pm ET / 4 pm PT Warrior of the Lost World (FAN SELECTED EPISODE)

9 pm ET / 6 pm PT City Limits

11 pm ET / 8 pm PT Parts: The Clonus Horror (FAN SELECTED EPISODE)

1 am ET / 10 pm PT Mitchell

3 am ET / 12 am PT Sleep for Health (S13 short)



Visit MST3KTurkeyDay.com for info on how to watch the Turkey Day marathon, and participate in Turkey Day festivities during the event by using the hashtag #MST3KTurkeyDay. If you haven’t heard by now, Mystery Science Theater 3000 is back with new episodes! Curious viewers can head to the Gizmoplex – MST3K‘s indie streaming platform and the only place to see new episodes of MST3K. The Gizmoplex features all of the season 13 episodes and shorts that have premiered so far, along with brand-new MST3K content available in special livestream events every two weeks. The Gizmoplex is accessible via a web portal and also on a wide variety of OTT platforms, including apps for both iOS and Android devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and more. For more info visit www.mst3k.com/season13, or follow MST3K on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.