Mystery Science Theater 3000 announces Turkey Day Schedule

During the ’70s and the ’80s, TV on Thanksgiving involved watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade followed by two courses of football games in between force feeding sweet potatoes and squash. But that all changed in the ’90s when the Mystery Science Theater Turkey Day marathon took over the TV in 1991. No longer did we have to suffer through the Detroit Lions getting slaughtered. We could laugh at Joel, Mike and the Bots. This new tradition came to an abrupt end after 1997 when the SyFy (or was it SciFi back then) decided to only do it one. People who had the tapes of episodes or DVDs would make their own Turkey Day marathons to avoid football and relatives. But then in 2013, Shout! Factory began streaming a Turkey Day marathon to the thrill of fans around the world and floating in space. Now the 2022 Turkey Day marathon is going to be a treat with old episodes being surgically enhanced to fit into the world of HDTV. What did they do? We will all find out on Thanksgiving Day along with getting to see new host segments. Here’s the schedule and other juicy slices of insight from Shout! Factory TV’s press release:
|Shout! Factory TV and Joel Hodgson’s
Alternaversal Productions Present
the “Surgically Enhanced” 2022
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day Marathon
|Tune In to See Eight Freshly “Surgically Enhanced” Fan Favorite Classic Episodes, Plus Two Fan-Favorite Episodes from Season 13!
This year’s annual Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day Marathon is the biggest event in nearly 30 years. Join your fellow MSTies along with hosts Felicia Day and Rebecca Hanson for a day stuffed with turkey… of the cinematic variety!
Starting at 7 am ET / 4 am PT on Thursday, November 24, the marathon will feature an extended lineup of ten feature-length episodes and one short film. Alongside new host segments, this year’s event includes two feature-length episodes and a short from the show’s current Season 13, screening for the first time outside of MST3K’s independent streaming platform, the Gizmoplex.
The marathon also features eight classic episodes with newly upscaled versions for this year’s Turkey Day event.
Series Creator Joel Hodgson says, “These ‘Surgically Enhanced’ episodes have had their visual components upgraded to 1080p from the original 480p. Strangely, the MST3K Surgically Enhanced process also gives the upscaled films a distinctive ‘new car’ smell.”
Check out the trailer for this year’s marathon here:
(174) Watch The MST3K TURKEY DAY MARATHON | Thursday, November 24th | 4am PT / 7am ET – YouTube
|In the interest of helping MST3K fans to plan their day, we are also sharing the full schedule for this 2022 marathon in advance:
7 am ET / 4 am PT The Sword and the Dragon
9 am ET / 6 am PT The Starfighters
11 am ET /8 am PT Catalina Caper (FAN SELECTED EPISODE)
1 pm ET / 10 am PT Horror of Party Beach (FAN SELECTED EPISODE)
3 pm ET / 12 pm PT Santo in the Treasure of Dracula (Season 13: The Gizmoplex) (Trailer)
5 pm ET/ 2 pm PT Beyond Atlantis (Season 13: The Gizmoplex) (Trailer)
7 pm ET / 4 pm PT Warrior of the Lost World (FAN SELECTED EPISODE)
9 pm ET / 6 pm PT City Limits
11 pm ET / 8 pm PT Parts: The Clonus Horror (FAN SELECTED EPISODE)
1 am ET / 10 pm PT Mitchell
3 am ET / 12 am PT Sleep for Health (S13 short)
Visit MST3KTurkeyDay.com for info on how to watch the Turkey Day marathon, and participate in Turkey Day festivities during the event by using the hashtag #MST3KTurkeyDay. If you haven’t heard by now, Mystery Science Theater 3000 is back with new episodes! Curious viewers can head to the Gizmoplex – MST3K‘s indie streaming platform and the only place to see new episodes of MST3K. The Gizmoplex features all of the season 13 episodes and shorts that have premiered so far, along with brand-new MST3K content available in special livestream events every two weeks. The Gizmoplex is accessible via a web portal and also on a wide variety of OTT platforms, including apps for both iOS and Android devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and more. For more info visit www.mst3k.com/season13, or follow MST3K on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.