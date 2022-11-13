INU-OH from Masaaki Yuasa arrives on Blu-ray in January

INU-OH

THE INCREDIBLE NEW FILM FROM

ACCLAIMED DIRECTOR MASAAKI YUASA TO ARRIVE

ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS DECEMBER 20 AND

ON BLU-RAY™ + DVD ON JANUARY 24 FROM GKIDS



Featuring An Expansive Selection of Bonus Features,

and Exclusive English-language Dub

“An electrifying, headbanging, animated rock opera”

– Rafael Motamayor, IGN



VIEW TRAILER HERE





INU-OH, the incredible new anime film from acclaimed director Masaaki

Yuasa (Ride Your Wave, Mind Game, Night Is Short, Walk On Girl) will be

arriving on all major digital platforms on December 20 and on

Blu-Ray™ + DVD on January 24 from GKIDS, with distribution by

Shout! Factory. Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes, INU-OH is a

soaring glam-rock opera set in fourteenth-century Japan from visionary

director Masaaki Yuasa, that is an ode to the power of music and a forceful statement on artistic freedom. Featuring character creation from manga artist Taiyo Matsumoto (Tekkonkinkreet), who previously collaborated with Yuasa on the anime adaptation of Matsumoto’s series Ping Pong the Animation, INU-OH features original rock songs by the lead voice actors

Avu-chan and Mirai Moriyama, which will have viewers dancing along in

their seats. Fans will be treated to bonus features including audio

commentary and interviews with the original cast, an interview with

director Masaaki Yuasa and more. The dazzling rock-opera’s physical release exclusively includes the all-new English language dub, and is now available for pre-order on GKIDS.com and ShoutFactory.com.



INU-OH saw great acclaim early on, making its world debut at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, followed by a North American premiere at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival, marking the lauded director’s first invitation to both festivals. Following the film’s previous presentation as a work in progress at the 2020 Annecy Film Festival, Yuasa returned to Annecy honored as the patron of the 2022 Mifa campus. The film continued its world tour at several other international film festivals including Fantasia International (Winner Satoshi Kon Award), Warsaw, Seattle International, Bucheon International Animation (Winner International Feature), Tokyo International, and more. The Blu-Ray™ + DVD release of INU-OH follows a successful theatrical run in North America, where it was celebrated by critics and audiences alike.



Synopsis:

Born to an esteemed family, Inu-oh is afflicted with an ancient curse that

has left him on the margins of society. When he meets the blind musician Tomona, a young biwa priest haunted by his past, Inu-oh discovers a captivating ability to dance. The pair quickly become inseparable friends as crowds flock to their electric, larger-than-life concerts. But when those in power threaten to break up the band, Inu-oh and Tomona must dance and sing to uncover the truth behind their creative gifts.



Original Voice Cast:

Inu-oh: Avu-chan (Queen Bee)

Tomona: Mirai Moriyama

Lord Yoshimitsu Ashikaga: Tasuku Emoto

Inu-oh’s Father: Kenjiro Tsuda

Tomona’s Father: Yutaka Matsushige



English Dub Cast:Inu-oh: Joshua Waters

Tomona: Sena Bryer

Lord Yoshimitsu Ashikaga: Cory Yee

Inu-oh (Teen): Holden Thomas

Tomona (Young): Carter Young

Tomona (Teen): Jonathan Leon



Special features:

Q&A at US Premiere

Interview with Masaaki Yuasa

Yuasa Draws Inu-oh

Scene Breakdown

Trailers and Teasers



About GKIDS

GKIDS is the producer and distributor of award-winning feature animation

for both adult and family audiences. Since 2010, the company has scored

an astounding 12 Best Animated Feature Oscar nominations with

The Secret of Kells in 2010, A Cat in Paris and Chico & Rita in 2012,

Ernest & Celestine in 2014, The Tale of The Princess Kaguya and Song of

the Sea in 2015, Boy and the World and When Marnie Was There in 2016,

My Life as a Zucchini in 2017, The Breadwinner in 2018, Mirai in 2019, and

Wolfwalkers in 2021. GKIDS handles North American distribution for the

famed Studio Ghibli library of films, one of the world’s most coveted

animation collections with titles Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro,

Princess Mononoke and others; as well as the critically acclaimed television

series, NEON GENESIS EVANGELION. Also, GKIDS is the founder and host

of ANIMATION IS FILM, the annual LA-based film festival which embraces

the highest aspirations of animation as a cinematic art form, and is a vocal

advocate for filmmakers who push the boundaries of the medium to its fullest range of artistic expressions.



About Shout! Factory



Shout! Factory, LLC is a leading multi-platform media company devoted to film and TV distribution, development, and production, as well as the preservation and revitalization of the very best in pop-culture entertainment. Founded by Richard Foos, Bob Emmer, and Garson Foos in 2003, Shout! owns and manages a large portfolio of films, contemporary and classic TV series, animation, and documentaries. The company’s creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including GKIDS, Sesame Street, The Carol Burnett Show, The Johnny Carson Show, IFC Films, Stephen J. Cannell Productions, ITV Studios, Major League Baseball Productions, and many others. Shout! Factory Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties, and the company releases films and television shows in other genres under the Scream Factory and Shout Select imprints. Shout! develops, acquires and distributes new films via Shout! Studios, owns and operates libraries including Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson) and the Roger Corman New Horizon Pictures Library, and operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! Factory TV. Shout! Factory is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Factory, visit shoutfactory.com.