Disney has redefined the era of comic book superheroes with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, the company has ushered into a new age of comic-inspired movies, with intricate stories set in a universe that is as expansive as the source material!

From the MCU’s humble beginnings to the climactic end of Phase 3 with Endgame, what’s next for Marvel? Since the universe has expanded, Disney is rapidly pumping out new TV shows and movies.

As it can be tricky to keep track of so many evolving story lines, here's a list of the 4 Marvel trailers you need to watch:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

We were introduced to the Black Panther in 2016’s Captain America Civil War. The King of Wakanda went on to star in two Avengers movies and his own origin movie, Black Panther. Following the massive success of the latter, fans had been waiting for quite some time to get a sequel.

Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s (King T’Challa/ Black Panther) untimely demise, the showrunners decided against recasting the role and immortalizing the actor’s legacy. As such, we will see Princess Shuri step into the Black Panther’s shoes following her brother’s death.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will tie into the main storyline with the debut of crucial comic book characters, like Riri Williams/ Ironheart and Namor. Namor, also known as the Sub-Mariner, is the ruler of Marvel’s version of Atlantis and plays a vital role in the upcoming Secret Wars storyline.

Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel recently dropped the long-awaited trailer for Antman and the Wasp: Quantamania. Set to release in February 2023, the story will follow Scott Lang (Antman) and the whole Pym-Van Dyne family into the Quantum Realm.

Previously, we were introduced to the Multiverse in the Loki miniseries, where we also met a version of Kang the Conqueror. Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania will set the tone for the future of the MCU and how the Multiverse will fit into it.

We will also see the return of Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) as Stinger, a prominent member of the Young Avengers in the comics. According to the trailer, Antman and his family will find themselves trapped in the Quantum Realm, where they will run into M.O.D.O.K and Kang. This will be Kang’s introduction to the big screen, similar to how we met Thanos before the events of the recent Avengers movies.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special

Although a unique one-off movie, we would never miss a chance to see our favorite band of galaxy-faring misfits on the big screen. The aftermath of Avengers Endgame saw the Guardians – and Thor, much to Peter Quill’s dismay – flying away from earth and onto new adventures.

Since the events of Thor: Love and Thunder saw both Thor and the Guardians parting ways, the band is back to galavanting around the galaxy (or are they?). Contrary to their usual antics in outer space, the Guardians find themselves back on earth in the trailer.

With Peter Quill (Star-Lord) down in the dumps about losing Gamora, the Holiday Special will follow the Guardians of the Galaxy members as they try to cheer their leader up with a trip to earth during the holiday season….which might also end up in the kidnapping of one Kevin Bacon!

Werewolf by Night

Werewolf by Night is a standout Marvel film, unique in its execution and format. And with the Halloween hangover still on our minds, this movie might be the perfect watch for your Sunday night with friends.

Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” composer Michael Giacchino has directed this black and white Halloween special and opened our eyes to a whole world of monsters living in the MCU. The trailer shows us members of the Bloodstone Temple, monster hunters, as they race against time to figure out who’s the monster from amongst themselves.

Since Moon Knight debuted in the Werewolf by Night comics, we might see Jack Russell (Werewolf) and Moon Knight join forces in the future. Introducing the fans to the world of monsters also opens the door to an unexplored world of characters, such as Blade!