DC Comics Rebrands & Unveils Dawn Of DC For 2023 As Several Super-Heroes Headline Over 20 New Series!

DC Comics Rebrands and Unveils Dawn Of DC For 2023 As Several Super-Heroes Headline Over 20 New Series!

Dawn of DC replaces Dawn of the DCU as DC’s 2023 publishing initiative.

“Dawn of DC” Starts in January 2023 DC Comics Kicks Off Yearlong Publishing Initiative with Epic Storylines and Superstar Creative Teams That Forge the Future, One Hero at a Time Epic Storylines and Superstar Creative Teams Forging the Future, One Hero at a Time in a Yearlong Publishing Initiative Featuring over 20 New Titles Starring Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Green Arrow, the Doom Patrol, Superboy, Shazam, and More!

Burbank, CA—Nov. 18, 2022—DC Comics is embarking on a yearlong storytelling initiative: Dawn of DC. Following the events of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the world’s superheroes have emerged from the biggest, most devastating battles of their lives and are reinvigorated in their fights against evil. With epic new storylines, over 20 exciting new titles, superstar creative teams, and villains that will push the heroes beyond their limits in bold adventures, this line-wide, multievent narrative initiative kicks off with January’s Action Comics #1051. All year long, DC will be celebrating the classic characters while also embracing the next generation of new heroes, as we’re going to need everyone to help fight against the darkness. Dawn of DC will shine the spotlight on a number of fan-favorite superheroes and super-villains that haven’t been front and center for some time. “After the near-Multiverse-ending events in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the DC Universe will be heading toward the light,” said DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee. “With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, Dawn of DC is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line.” With bold new directions for some of DC’s biggest characters, such as Batman, Superman, Nightwing, Harley Quinn, and Poison Ivy, Dawn of DC is an easy entry point for both lifelong readers and those picking up a comic for the first time to dive into the new stories. Over 20 new comic titles will be launching throughout 2023 as part of Dawn of DC, featuring Hal Jordan, John Stewart, Shazam, the Doom Patrol, Green Arrow, Cyborg, the Penguin, and more.

Officially kicking off in January with the previously announced Action Comics #1051, Dawn of DC features an exciting new era for the Man of Steel. Action Comics #1051 is the start of a format change that will see three new stories included in each issue from writers Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens (The Death of Superman), and Leah Williams (Amazing Mary Jane). In Superman #1 out in February, from writer Joshua Williamson (Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths) and artist Jamal Campbell (Naomi), Clark Kent is settling back into his life on Earth while iconic and new enemies erupt from the shadows to take him on. Jon Kent will also get to forge his own path and will take on the man responsible for his kidnap and torture, Ultraman, in Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #1 by Tom Taylor (Dark Knights of Steel) and Clayton Henry (Worlds without a Justice League: Green Arrow) available at local comic shops in March.

Spinning directly out of Lazarus Planet, the world’s strangest superheroes are saving the world by saving its monsters! In the team’s first main line series in over a decade, the Doom Patrol returns in Unstoppable Doom Patrol by Dennis Culver (Justice League Incarnate) and Chris Burnham (Batman Incorporated), available in March.

Clark and Jon won’t be the only Kent family members with their own series. The 2022 DC Round Robin-winning Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow by Kenny Porter (Flash: The Fastest Man Alive) and Jahnoy Lindsay (DC Power: A Celebration) will launch in April. Determined to find his place in a strange universe, Conner Kent/Superboy leaves Earth behind. But his journey of self-discovery brings him face-to-face with a group of freedom fighters who challenge not just everything Conner stands for but what it means to bear the Superman crest. Green Lantern fans will have their pick of Green Lanterns in 2023 when both Green Lantern: Hal Jordan and Green Lantern: John Stewart fly into comic book shops! Green Lantern: Hal Jordan by Mariko Tamaki (Crush & Lobo) and an artist yet to be announced will be available in April. Fan favorite Hal Jordan returns to Earth and to his blockbuster superhero action storytelling roots. Spinning out of that series and launching later in the year, Green Lantern: John Stewart is by writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and an artist to be announced at a later date. The beloved John Stewart gets back to basics as the military-trained, gritty, but heroic Green Lantern. Oliver Queen has been lost since Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, and his family is determined to find him—but there are dangerous forces just as determined to keep them apart at any cost. Green Arrow by writer Joshua Williamson and artist Sean Izaakse (Thunderbolts), which launches in April, is an action-packed adventure across the DC Universe that sets the stage for major stories in 2023.

A classic title returns with tales of the Dark Knight and core stories building out Dawn of DC! Coming in May, Batman: The Brave and the Bold features top writers and artists, including Tom King (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow), Mitch Gerads (Mister Miracle), Guillem March (Catwoman), Gabriel Hardman (Green Lantern: Earth One), Dan Mora (Batman/Superman: World’s Finest), Rob Williams (Suicide Squad) and more. Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths forever changed Victor Stone, and now, as Dawn of DC rises, he might just hold the secret to Earth’s future! He gets his own series, Cyborg, in May from a talent team that will be revealed at a later date.

The creative team behind the smash-hit Batman/Superman: World’s Finest, writer Mark Waid and artist Dan Mora, is reunited once again on Shazam!, available in June. Billy Batson is back as the champion in the action-comedy comic about a boy with powers that rival Superman’s and a whole lot of growing up left to do. We’ll see Shazam hanging out at the Rock of Eternity, his secret clubhouse that can travel through space and time, as well as punching dinosaurs in the face, seeing how long he can hold his breath on the moon, and getting into wild and fun adventures with his tiger, Tawky Tawny, by his side. After escaping Gotham City and his criminal past to happily retire to Metropolis, the Penguin is forced back into organized crime by the U.S. government! The feathered felon, and Gotham City, will never be the same. Spinning out of the pages of Batman, The Penguin (working title) will be available in June from writer Tom King and artist Stefano Gaudiano (The Walking Dead). Just in time for his 30th anniversary, John Henry Irons must bring Metropolis into the future while trusting his niece Natasha to carry the mantle of Steel. Steelworks will be available in June from a talent team that will be revealed at a later date. Stay tuned as more from Dawn of DC, including the titles releasing in the second half of 2023, will be announced soon!

A promising year ahead.