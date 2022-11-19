8 Mind-Bending TV Shows to Watch

TV Shows make for the best way to consume a story. And bingeing on them during weekends or holidays makes it worthwhile. And who does not love a story filled with twists and turns you never anticipated? However, some shows bend your mind, leaving you contemplating the outcome for hours or days.

As a matter of fact, various genres can have a mind-bending effect on the viewers, such as sci-fi, thrillers, horror, etc. However, the ones that successfully achieve the impact are the ones that play with your psychology. And there are plenty of such shows out there. Let’s have a look.

Dark: Netflix

One of the first German original series for Netflix weaves the impossible web of drama and twists. It came out in 2017 and ran for three seasons till 2020. In the show, when two kids go missing, the hunt to find them sends four families into a spiral of fractured relationships and lies.

The best thing about this show is its complicated relationships and identities. We try not to give anything away. So, you should see Dark in its glory without spoilers or hints. If you love Dark, remember to watch 1899, introduced by the same creators.

The Fall: Netflix

The Fall is a gripping psychological thriller of three seasons that will keep you on edge from beginning to end. The show stars Jamie Dornan as cold-blooded serial killer Paul Spector as the detective Stella Gibson, played by Gillian Anderson, hunts him down.

The Fall, which premiered in 2016, is a complex and addictive cat-and-mouse game that will leave you guessing until the end. With its twists and turns, explosive finale, and strong performances from both Anderson and Dornan, The Fall is a must-watch for fans of suspenseful television.

Sense 8: Netflix

If you’re looking for a mind-bending, globe-spanning TV show that will keep you gripping the edge of your seat, look no further than Sense 8. The show follows eight strangers from various corners of the globe who find themselves connected, both mentally and physically.

While they struggle to understand their new abilities, they are also being hunted by a nefarious organization that wants to control them. With stunning visuals and a cast of compelling characters, Sense 8 is a must-watch show for any fan of sci-fi or drama.

Westworld: Hotstar

HBO’s television series Westworld is a science fiction drama series set in a futuristic theme park of the same name. It is populated by android “hosts” who serve the guests. However, as the show progresses, it becomes clear there is more to Westworld than meets the eye.

The show is a thrilling and thought-provoking affair that has captivated audiences worldwide. If you’re looking for a new, mind-bending show, we recommend giving Westworld a try. While the show struggled to keep its glory, Westworld season 1 is a masterpiece.

1899: Netflix

As mentioned, 1899 is a new Netflix original series from the makers of Dark. It transports viewers back in time to the late 19th century. The show follows a group of international travelers as they journey across the Atlantic on a luxury liner.

The best part of this show is the seamless cross-genre transition. With stunning visuals and an immersive storyline, 1899 is a must-watch TV show. Whether you’re a history buff or simply looking for a good drama, this show will keep you hooked.

American Horror Story: Hulu

Since its debut in 2011, American Horror Story has been a critically acclaimed and beloved television series. The show is a masterclass in horror, blending classic and modern horror elements to create a truly unique and chilling experience.

Each season of the show tells a self-contained story, with each story being scarier than the last. There have been numerous critical acclaims for the show’s writing, direction, and acting, and it has won numerous awards, including multiple Emmys. American Horror Story is a must-watch if you’re looking for a horror show that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Mr. Robot: Prime Video

If you’re looking for a mind-bending, edge-of-your-seat thriller, look no further than Mr. Robot. This award-winning show follows Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), a cyber-security expert who starts working for an underground hacker group called F-society.

As Elliot gets deeper and deeper into the world of hacking, he starts to question his sanity. Is Mr. Robot real or just a figment of Elliot’s imagination? You’ll have to watch to find out. With its complex plot and fascinating characters, Mr. Robot is one of the best shows on television today.

Echoes: Netflix

We’ve saved the most intense one for the last. Netflix’s latest limited series, Echoes, came out in 2022 and has been streamed for more than 36.58 million hours since. The show features Michelle Monaghan as twin sisters Leni and Gina. When Gina goes missing, everyone is plunged into the web of lies and deceit the twins had weaved.

It is a nail-biting experience to watch them cover up their lies by taking dangerous steps and endangering the lives of people around them.

Most of the mentioned shows are available on Netflix. However, you might not find a particular title depending on your location. Thus, you can download VPN services to guarantee that you retain access to your favorite shows. A Virtual Private Network is a tool letting you change your virtual location. Therefore, even if you travel abroad, you can keep watching shows available back home.

Conclusion

It can be tedious and time-consuming to figure out what to watch next; with so many options available, it only gets harder. This list might help you find some shows that will keep you guessing at the edge of your seat.