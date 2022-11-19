BBC Casts 18 Year Old Actress As Next Companion For 15th Doctor Who (Technically 18th)!

Following the news of the casting of Ncuti Gatwa as the next Doctor, the partnership between BBC and Disney Plus on Doctor Who, and the surprise reveal of the 14th Doctor, making Gatwa the 15th now, comes news of his companion.

BBC reports.

Gibson’s casting as the Doctor’s companion was revealed during Friday’s Children In Need appeal on BBC One

Millie Gibson has been unveiled as Ruby Sunday – the companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s Time Lord in Doctor Who.

The casting of the Coronation Street actress was revealed live on Friday’s Children In Need appeal on BBC One.

Her first episode opposite Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor will be broadcast during the 2023 festive period.

Gibson said she was in disbelief about being cast in the long-running sci-fi drama, adding: “It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true.”

Gibson said she was in disbelief about being cast in the long-running sci-fi drama, adding: “It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true.”

The 18-year-old is best known for playing Kelly Neelan in Coronation Street, winning best young actor at this year’s British soap awards.

Her other roles include Lily in ITV drama Butterfly and Indira in CBBC show Jamie Johnson.

She added: “I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion.

“I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me.”

Gatwa said: “Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor.