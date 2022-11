For a full list of these releases, head to ComicList: The New Comic Book.

John Babos

8 books this week from four publishers.

Action Comics #1049

Avengers Forever #11

Bloodshot Unleashed #3

Dark Crisis: The Dark Army #1

Deathstroke Inc. #15

Detective Comics #1066

G.I. Joe A Real American Hero #300

Star Wars: Yoda #1

So, what did you find intriguing for the week?