AEW Dynamite Spoilers Sees AEW Champion Stripped Of Title!

AEW Dynamite November 23, 2022 saw a champion stripped of their title per AEW.

…Renee Paquette was on the stage with a massive announcement!

Paquette: “Due to the extent of the injuries to Thunder Rosa, AEW and Thunder Rosa have reached a mutual agreement. AEW Management has been forced to ask Thunder Rosa to relinquish the championship. Please join me in welcoming your new AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter!”

Dr. Britt Baker grabbed the microphone from Jamie Hayter before Hayter could speak!

Baker: “We were never even considering the word ‘interim.’..”