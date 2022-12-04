Marvel Comics March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Sins Of Sinister Event Rage & Transform EVERYONE In Marvel Not Just The X-Men?!

Marvel Comics March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Sins Of Sinister Event Rage and Transform EVERYONE In Marvel Not Just The X-Men?!

Marvel reports.

The Nightcrawlers Stage an Epic Heist, Storm & Sinister Wage Galactic War, & Rasputin Returns for ‘Sins of Sinister’ See what March has in store for the upcoming X-Men saga ‘Sins of Sinister,’ including cover reveals for ‘Storm & the Brotherhood of Mutants’ #2, ‘Nightcrawlers’ #2, and ‘Immoral X-Men’ #2.

Next month, Mister Sinister wins! SINS OF SINISTER will see the iconic X-Men villain’s long-term plotting finally pay off as his influence washes over not only Krakoa, but the entire Marvel Universe! The saga will kick off in SINS OF SINISTER ALPHA #1 before unfolding across three limited series that will replace IMMORTAL X-MEN, X-MEN RED, and LEGION OF X starting in February: IMMORAL X-MEN, STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS, and NIGHTCRAWLERS. Current X-Men writers Kieron Gillen, Al Ewing, and Si Spurrier will pen their respective new titles, joined by artists Paco Medina, Andrea Di Vito, and Alessandro Vitti. Tackling three separate time periods, each superstar artist will draw an issue of all three titles as consecutive issues propel the Marvel Universe further and further into a dark future, dramatically escalating the stakes with each startling time jump. 10 Years… 100 Years… 1000 Years… Right now, fans can learn about what’s to come in March’s SINS OF SINISTER installments. These thrilling and heavily inter-connected middle chapters reveal what happens 100 years down the line as an army of Nightcrawlers scavenge the greatest artifacts of the fallen Marvel Universe, Storm channels Professor X as she remains the last surviving defender of mutantkind against Sinister’s forces, and a major player returns with the power to bring down Sinister’s reign or make it never-ending… NIGHTCRAWLERS #2

NIGHTCRAWLERS #2 (OF 3)

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art by ANDREA DI VITO

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 3/8 Wagnerine and her gene-spliced assassins are holy thieves, servants to a cosmic cult in NIGHTCRAWLERS #2! Let the HEIST LITURGY be spoken! Loot the ashes of Asgard! Raid the tombs of Otherworld! Pick the pockets of the Marvel Universe and build the sacred weapon! And let us bear witness to the final fate of the First…the fallen fiend who was once known as NIGHTCRAWLER. IMMORAL X-MEN #2

IMMORAL X-MEN #2 (OF 3)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by ANDREA DI VITO

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 3/15 IMMORAL X-MEN #2 will put the “Die” in Diamond Age! Hail the Pax Krakoa! Or perish! But to this hell age is born a hero. Say hello (again) to Rasputin IV…but what can one good chimera do in a universe of sin? The first century of Sinister’s plan has come to an end…and whether it’s better or worse may depend on the symbol on your forehead. STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD #2

STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD #2 (OF 3)

Written by AL EWING

Art by ANDREA DI VITO

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 3/22 Behold the battle of the X-Planets in STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #2 as the Empire of the Red Diamond battles the Cosmic Coalition to decide the fate of a universe. One is the twisted creation of Nathaniel Essex. So is the other one. But between the two… there are rebels. Ororo lives, and her Brotherhood fights on – in an epic space battle that means life or death for everything that exists! Check out the covers now and stay tuned in the coming weeks for more SINS OF SINISTER news, including variant covers and the exciting debut of the SINS OF SINISTER trailer!

Ambitious.