Top 1 Valiant Comics February 2023 Solicitation Spoiler?! What’s The Only Book Solicited From Valiant Entertainment?

John Babos

News

As of press time Valiant Entertainment only has one comic book issue solicited for February 2023.

BOOK OF SHADOWS #4 A Kelley Jones

BOOK OF SHADOWS #4
(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Riccardo Latina (CA) Kelley Jones (VCA) Rafael Albuquerque, David Romero & Travis Escafullery

BOOK OF SHADOWS #4 B

As Exarch Fane’s horde of beasts and vampires work to complete their Ritual of Sacrifice, the supernatural heroes of the Valiant Universe-Shadowman, Punk Mambo, Dr. Mirage, the Eternal Warrior, and Persephone-make their last stand.

BOOK OF SHADOWS #4 C

But to save the rest of the universe, must our world die?

BOOK OF SHADOWS #4 D

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023
SRP: $3.99

No issues of the following billed-as ongoing series in February 2023: Bloodshot Unleashed, Archer & Armstrong Forever or X-O Manowar Unconquered. We’ll just have to wait to see what March 2023 brings with it.

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
