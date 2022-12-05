Top 1 Valiant Comics February 2023 Solicitation Spoiler?! What’s The Only Book Solicited From Valiant Entertainment?

As of press time Valiant Entertainment only has one comic book issue solicited for February 2023.

BOOK OF SHADOWS #4

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Riccardo Latina (CA) Kelley Jones (VCA) Rafael Albuquerque, David Romero & Travis Escafullery

As Exarch Fane’s horde of beasts and vampires work to complete their Ritual of Sacrifice, the supernatural heroes of the Valiant Universe-Shadowman, Punk Mambo, Dr. Mirage, the Eternal Warrior, and Persephone-make their last stand.

But to save the rest of the universe, must our world die?

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: $3.99

No issues of the following billed-as ongoing series in February 2023: Bloodshot Unleashed, Archer & Armstrong Forever or X-O Manowar Unconquered. We’ll just have to wait to see what March 2023 brings with it.