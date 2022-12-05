Top 15 Marvel Comics February 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Bishop Omnipresent, Dark Web Finale, Avengers Assemble Rages, X-Treme X-Men & More!

Top 15 Marvel Comics February 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Bishop Omnipresent, Dark Web Finale, Avengers Assemble Rages, X-Treme X-Men and More!

Among the Marvel Comics full February 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 15. Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

The Top 15

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #19

JOE KELLY (W) • TERRY DODSON (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON

DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER BY GIADA PERISSINOTTO

DISNEY100 BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY GIADA PERISSINOTTO

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

NO PRIZE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE • Dark Web is over, but the effects will shake Spider-Man for a long time. • To recover, Peter Parker and Felicia Hardy, A.K.A. the Black Cat, escape from the city to an exclusive spa in the Catskills! • Surely, trouble won’t follow our Web-Head and ruin his romantic getaway… • Join superstar guest creative team Joe Kelly and Terry Dodson for this special two-parter where Spidey and Black Cat take their next step and no one tries to kill them…yet. 32 PGS./Rated T…$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #20

JOE KELLY (W) • TERRY DODSON (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO • Someone tries to kill Spidey and Black Cat. • You thought this would be easy for Peter? • Nope! • The special two-parter from superstar guests Joe Kelly and Terry Dodson concludes here! 32 PGS./Rated T…$3.99

AVENGERS #65

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C)

90s Avengers Assemble Connecting Variant Cover by TBA

MCU Phase 3 Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ AVENGERS ASSEMBLE CHAPTER SIX: THE SECRET OF AVENGER PRIME! He is the most important Avenger in the Multiverse. He’s spent years manning a watchtower at the heart of all creation all by himself. Now his story can be told, as he suddenly finds himself no longer alone, but instead surrounded by an unbelievable gathering of heroes. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS FOREVER #14

JASON AARON (W) • JIM TOWE (A) • Cover by AARON KUDER

MCU Phase 3 Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS

90s Avengers Assemble Connecting Variant Cover by TBA

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by DAVID TALASKI AVENGERS ASSEMBLE CHAPTER SEVEN: THE GREATEST GATHERING OF AVENGERS IN THE HISTORY OF EVER! The mightiest heroes of the Multiverse. The protectors of the prehistoric Earth. And the mainstay Avengers of the present-day Marvel Universe. At last, they all stand together in one place, united against a common foe. What enemy could dare stand against the greatest force ever assembled? Here comes Doom the Living Planet with the answer. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #2 (Of 5)

PAUL LEVITZ (W) • ALAN DAVIS (A/C)

Variant Cover by MIKE McKONE • Variant Cover by Felipe Massafera

Thor! Iron Man! Captain America! Giant-Man & the Wasp!

The original Avengers invade the Baxter Building and break the barriers between worlds! Will Willie Lumpkin unleash a dangerous menace? Can Thor lose Mjolnir? Will Eisner Hall of Famer Paul Levitz and legendary X-artist Alan Davis successfully channel the classic heroes’ adventures? Come check it out! 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #1

Tini Howard (W) • Vasco Georgiev (A) • Cover by Erica D’Urso

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

Variant Cover by ERICA D’URSO THE CAPTAIN COMES HOME! and she’s got a whole new mission! With Otherworld settled, Braddock Manor restored, and her brother Captain Avalon at her side, you’d think things look pretty good for Betsy Braddock. Only it turns out, good ole Britain doesn’t want her back. No one wants a mutant menace carrying the shield of Captain Britain, and Betsy’s made more than a few enemies along her way. Quest-less and country-less, Betsy must define a role for herself. A fresh take on a beloved character, don’t miss the latest Tini Howard extravaganza and fan-favorite artist Vasco Georgiev’s Marvel debut! 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE #1 (OF 5)

J. Holtham (W) • Sean Damien Hill (A) • Cover by Ken Lashley

Variant Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Variant Cover by CHASE CONLEY

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO & LARRY STROMAN

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

THE ALL-NEW, ALL-GREAT X-MEN DEBUT!

• Krakoa is an island paradise, and it’s a vulnerable one…but not with Lucas Bishop on the case! • Armor, Surge, Cam Long, Aura Charles, Amass – these are his students. Their course objective: Get strong. Defend the island. Keep mutantkind safe. • What does any of that have to do with an all-Black X-Men team? Find out here! • Celebrated TV writer J. Holtham (Cloak and Dagger, Jessica Jones) joins forces with artist Sean Damien Hill for a blockbuster brawl with the fate of all Krakoa at stake! 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DAREDEVIL #8

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

Variant Cover by AKA • Stormbreakers Variant Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON At last…WAR! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DARK WEB FINALE #1

ZEB WELLS (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA • The dawn rises after the demonic invasion of New York City, but what will that light reveal? • It will reveal Chasm’s final gambit and the new denizens of Hell he helped create and unleash on Spider-Man and the X-Men! • See how Dark Web changed this city’s landscape forever! 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

GOLD GOBLIN #4 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

LAN MEDINA (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

• Norman was handed his first losses throughout DARK WEB, but he’s not about to make it a habit. • His first target? Jack O’Lantern. But is Norman still in someone else’s crosshairs? • Will this new zeal lead him down the dark path that we all know he’s headed toward? You better believe it. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #5

NEIL GAIMAN (W) • MARK BUCKINGHAM (A/C) • Variant Cover by JAN BAZALDUA

Variant Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO • Miracleman continues his search for Dickie Dauntless, A.K.A.. Young Miracleman. • As we learn more about Miracleman’s forgotten past, we see that he could use all the help he can get. But will he accept it? 32 PGS./Rated MATURE …$4.99

RED GOBLIN #1

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by InHyuk Lee

VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY TOM REILLY THE NEWEST – AND DEADLIEST – RED GOBLIN! SPINNING OUT OF THE PAGES OF VENOM! Normie Osborn receives his own symbiote at last! As a new Red Goblin, will Normie fulfill his destiny as an Osborn – or will he and his symbiote be able to make a difference for the better? 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM #16

AL EWING (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C) • Variant Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

Planet of the Apes Variant Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS With the truth about Eddie Brock, Bedlam and the Garden of Time revealed at last, Eddie has no choice but to move heaven, earth, space and time to get back to his son. But it may all be for naught – Eddie’s greatest fears are at the precipice of being realized, as Dylan may still succumb to the darkness within him! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN LEGENDS #6

WHILCE PORTACIO & BRIAN HABERLIN (W)

WHILCE PORTACIO (A/C)

BACK FROM THE FUTURE! OMEGA SQUAD will die. And it’s all BISHOP’s fault. BISHOP makes a fateful decision that will spell the end of life as he knew it! Presaging his appearance in the classic UNCANNY X-MEN #282, witness legendary Whilce Portacio’s vision for his co-creation as we finally detail the truth behind the X.S.E.’s time-travel mission gone wrong! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-TREME X-MEN #4 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W)

SALVADOR LARROCA (A/C)

Homage Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Classic Design Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA RAGING STORM! The X-TREME X-MEN have suffered a major loss, and nothing will contain STORM’s unbridled rage! But when an anti-mutant scheme leaves the team without powers, can they survive the onslaught of PURITY and the GALÉRER, or will they be done in by the agents of hate and fear? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Pulse Taking

That’s our top picks from Marvel Comics’ February 2023 solicitations, but what caught your eye from their offerings?