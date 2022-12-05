Top 20 DC Comics February 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Superman, Batman, Justice Society Of America, WildC.A.T.s, Lazarus Planet & More!

Top 20 DC Comics February 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Superman, Batman, Justice Society Of America, WildC.A.T.s, Lazarus Planet and More!

Among the DC Comics full February 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 20. Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

The Top 20

ACTION COMICS #1052

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, DAN JURGENS, and LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, LEE WEEKS, and MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

Cover by STEVE BEACH

Variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY and MARCELO MAIOLO

Variant cover by RAFA SANDOVAL and MATT HERMS

Variant cover by LEE WEEKS

1:25 variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

1:50 foil variant cover by STEVE BEACH

Black History Month variant cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/28/23

METALLO ATTACKS!

The crown jewel of Superman’s new Metropolis is in ruins, and the increasingly violent Blue Earth movement is keeping the entire Super-Family on their toes. Meanwhile, Metallo’s powerful new body is evolving in unforeseen, horrific ways. As Metallo’s life and sanity continue to unravel, he sets out to capture the only person who can help him: John Henry Irons. It’s Steel versus Metallo as the new era of Action Comics continues!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST #12

Written by MARK WAID

Art by EMA LUPACCHINO

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by DAVE JOHNSON

1:25 variant cover by MAX DUNBAR

1:50 variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/21/23

The secret behind the Supergirl-Robin feud, revealed! On a day not too long ago, a meeting between the Boy Wonder and the Girl of Steel began sweetly, became awkward, and ended so catastrophically, horrifically, jaw-droppingly, car-crashingly disastrously that, among the Superman and Batman families, it is now enshrined as the world’s finest example of How Not to Team Up!

BATMAN VS. ROBIN #5

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Variant covers by KELLEY JONES, RAFA SANDOVAL, and YANICK PAQUETTE

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:50 variant cover by YASMIN FLORES MONTANEZ

1:100 foil variant by MAHMUD ASRAR

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 5 of 5 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/28/23

WILL FATHER AND SON RECONCILE…OR RUMBLE?

The Lazarus Volcano has left its impact on planet Earth, but the fallout from Bruce and Damian Wayne’s war is far from over. It’s been a long road from the initial tensions that drove a wedge between father and son in the pages of Teen Titans, but is the hatchet at last ready to be buried? A bold new chapter in the lives of Batman and Robin begins in this epic final issue!

BLACK ADAM #8

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant cover by TIAGO DA SILVA

Variant cover by CHRIS VISIONS

1:25 variant cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO

Black History Month variant cover by TBD

$3.99 | 32 pages | 8 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/21/23

RISE! A new chapter begins in the 24th century B.C. with Teth-Adam—Egypt’s original, cheerful, and noble champion of Shazam—facing his greatest challenge in the person of his former enslaver, now sorcerously enhanced to become Ibac the Invincible! Mighty Adam’s heroic defense of Egypt is compromised by the dark secret he harbors. Meanwhile, in the present day, Black Adam saves a crippled jetliner from crashing into the Middle East’s most controversial city, sparking unrest at home in Kahndaq!

DANGER STREET #3

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Variant cover by RAMONA FRADON and EVAN “DOC” SHANER

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 3 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/14/23

The repercussions of Atlas the Great’s death play out worlds away as two old enemies become allies in the fight to save the Multiverse. Meanwhile, Lady Cop continues her search for Good Looks’ killer, the disgraced hero Starman. Little does she know, the fugitive is on his way to the City of Angels to make a deal with the devil. Will his sacrifice be enough to set things right?

GOTHAM CITY: YEAR ONE #5

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by PHIL HESTER and ERIC GAPSTUR

Variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:25 variant cover by TONY SHASTEEN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 5 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 2/7/23

Beaten, bruised, and betrayed, Slam Bradley should have never gotten involved with the Waynes. With a tragic turn of events and a city on the edge of burning, can this hard-boiled private detective close an impossible case?

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #4

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

1:25 variant cover by JAY HERO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/28/23

Helena’s journey through time continues! Each new time period gives her one more piece of the puzzle, but is Degaton too far ahead in his quest to eradicate the JSA to be stopped? Is this truly the end of the Justice Society?

LAZARUS PLANET: NEXT EVOLUTION #1

Written by RAM V, BRANDON T. SNIDER, CHUCK BROWN, and DELILAH S. DAWSON

Art by LALIT KUMAR, LAURA BRAGA, ALITHA MARTINEZ and MARK MORALES, and RO and STEIN

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

Variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

Variant cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

1:25 variant cover by SUMIT KUMAR

1:50 foil variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/7/23

HEROES WILL BE FORGED!

Good and bad, yin and yang…all sides of humanity will be transformed by the Lazarus event…and in the DC Universe one thing’s for sure: heroes will always rise. In this special we’ll explore some of the amazing new powers gifted to the freedom fighters of the future…and we’ll see what perils these villain-vanquishing virtuosos will face. What secret does Flatline seek from the heart of Talia al Ghul’s HQ? Can Red Canary bring order to an out-of-control city? What secret does the heroic Dead Eye hold that will haunt him forever? And enter into a brand-new legend with the fantastic debut of Vigil!

LAZARUS PLANET: DARK FATE #1

Written by TIM SEELEY, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, DENNIS CULVER, A.L. KAPLAN, and ALYSSA WONG

Art by BALDEMAR RIVAS, CHRIS BURNHAM, A.L. KAPLAN, and HAINING

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

Variant cover by AL BARRIONUEVO

Variant cover by IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA

Variant cover by HAINING

1:25 variant cover by CHRIS BURNHAM and NICK FILARDI

1:50 foil variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/14/23

NEW THREATS WILL RISE!

When the Lazarus storm touches down, people from every walk of life stand to be affected. People who are kind, people who are good…and people who are evil. This epic issue will spotlight the many disastrous new villains created by the Lazarus event and the heroes who stand ready to stop them from doing harm to others! What sinister threat brings a new chapter to the Doom Patrol saga? Can a new hero channel the inexorable Still Force energy to fend off evil? What lurks in the corners of the Spirit World for new character Xanthe? And what early clue to the new direction in Arkham Tower will spell disaster for Gotham City?

LAZARUS PLANET: OMEGA #1

Written by MARK WAID and GENE LUEN YANG

Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI, BILLY TAN, and more

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

Variant covers by LEE GARBETT, BEN OLIVER, ARIEL COLÓN, FELIPE MASSAFERA, and JEN BARTEL

1:25 variant cover by PETE WOODS

1:50 variant cover by HÉLÈNE LENOBLE

1:100 foil variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

Team variant cover by TIAGO DA SILVA ($8.99 US)

Lucky Red Envelope variant cover by BERNARD CHANG

Black History Month variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/21/23

FATE AND FURY.

The Devil Nezha and his son are at war—with all of humanity caught in the middle! The Lazarus storms are intensifying worldwide, Earth’s superheroes are on the ropes, and Batman is living on borrowed time. It’s up to Zatanna, the Spectre, the Demon, Klarion, and the rest of the DCU’s magic users to join Damian Wayne and set things right—but to do that, they’ll have to uncover Nezha’s final, explosive secret! Plus: Dreamer has rescued Doctor Fate’s helmet from destruction…but why does it keep glowing like that? The Dawn of the DCU begins as the Lazarus Planet saga crashes to a close!

MILESTONE 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Written by CHUCK BROWN, NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, and others

Art by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY, YASMIN FLORES MONTANEZ, DENYS COWAN, and others

Main cover by DENYS COWAN

Variant covers by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY, CHRISTOPHER JONES, and SCOTT JERALDS

1:25 variant cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

1:50 foil variant cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

$9.99 US | 96 pages | One-shot | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 2/21/23

Celebrate 30 years of Static, Icon, Rocket, Hardware, and the rest of the Dakotaverse in this star-studded anthology. From a Static and Batman Beyond team-up harkening back to their adventures in the Static Shock animated series, a grown-up Raquel Ervin inheriting the mantle of Icon, and a reality-warping story where the present-day Milestone characters meet their 1993 counterparts, there’s something for every Milestone fan to enjoy!

MONKEY PRINCE #11

Written by GENE LUEN YANG 楊謹倫

Art and cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納

Variant cover by SAMI BASRI

1:25 variant cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/7/23

Lazarus Planet event tie-in! Monkey Prince, now at the Hall of Justice with Supergirl, must defend it against the Ultra-Humanite. But it looks like Ultra-Humanite needs to get through not only to acquire secret information about the Monkey King that could defeat Nezha…but also for information about how Marcus is related to the Monkey King. Will Monkey Prince give in to learn his truth but put all the other heroes at risk?

STARGIRL: THE LOST CHILDREN #4

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by TODD NAUCK

Variant cover by MARIA LAURA SANAPO

1:25 variant cover by TODD NAUCK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/21/23

Courtney and the missing sidekicks are on a mission to bust out their friends from the Childminder’s stronghold, but a plan is hard to come by. Have no fear, Hypertime’s greatest protector is here to lend a hand: Corky Baxter, Time Master! Meanwhile, Emiko learns the secret history of Judy Garrick, the lost daughter of Jay and Joan Garrick!

SUPERMAN #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by ANDY KUBERT, ARIEL COLÓN, IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA, RICCARDO FEDERICI, GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ, ED BENES and WAYNE FAUCHER, ALEXANDER LOZANO, FRANCESCO MATTINA, NICK DRAGOTTA, and JORGE JIMENEZ

1:25 B&W variant cover by ANDY KUBERT

1:50 variant cover by TOM DERENICK

1:75 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:100 foil variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:200 spot foil variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Phantom Zone foil variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA ($7.99 US)

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/21/23

IT’S THE DAWN OF DC!

Superman has returned to Metropolis and his greatest enemy Lex Luthor is finally behind bars. The future of the Superman family has never been brighter! As Clark Kent settles back into his life, iconic and new enemies erupt from the shadows to strike down the Man of Steel! But waiting in the wings to back up Big Blue is…Supercorp?! What secret project has Lex given to Superman?! “A hero is only as good as their villains” will be put to the test in this brand-new oversize #1 featuring comics’ greatest superhero by DC Comics architect Joshua Williamson and award-winning superstar artist Jamal Campbell!

SUPERMAN: SPACE AGE #3

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art and cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

Variant cover by JOE QUINONES

1:25 variant cover by NICK DERINGTON

$9.99 US | 80 pages | 3 of 3 | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 2/21/23

The end is nigh! As red skies reign, Superman does what he can to make the world a better place for as long as it continues to exist. But money is power in the greed-driven decade of the ’80s, and villains like Lex Luthor seem poised to win in the end. Little do they know, there are bigger things to worry about and the hero they’ve grown to hate is their only hope against this crisis! Don’t miss the thrilling finale of this soon-to-be classic miniseries!

THE FLASH #792

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Pencils and inks by ROGER CRUZ and WELLINGTON DIAS

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by DANIEL BAYLISS

Variant cover by SERG ACUÑA

1:25 variant cover by SCOTT KOLINS

1:50 foil variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Black History Month variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/7/23

“The One-Minute War” part three! The Flash Family is in dire straits as the Fraction begin their takeover. Looking for a way to push them back, Impulse has an idea…the kind of idea that usually gets people in trouble. It’s up to Kid Flash to keep him company on a daring mission that could help turn the tide against this extraterrestrial threat!

THE FLASH #793

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Pencils and inks by ROGER CRUZ and WELLINGTON DIAS

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by MARCO D’ALFONSO

Variant cover by DANIEL BAYLISS

1:25 variant cover by SCOTT KOLINS

1:50 foil variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/21/23

“The One-Minute War” part four! After the deadly impact of the Fraction’s arrival, the Flash Family must come together and figure out what is going on and how to stop this speedster invasion!

WILDC.A.T.S #4

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by DAN HIPP

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/14/23

While the Seven Soldiers are taking all the credit, the WildC.A.T.s are taking a beating. With one team capturing the hearts and minds of the public, the other is at risk of being captured and killed. Will Grifter’s hunt for the Court of Owls cost him everything? And if he falls, who will fall with him? Not everyone is walking away from this one.

LEGENDS OF THE DC UNIVERSE: CARMINE INFANTINO

Written by GARDNER FOX, JOHN BROOME, ROBERT KANIGHER, and others

Art by CARMINE INFANTINO and others

Cover by CARMINE INFANTINO

$49.99 US | 408 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-166-8

ON SALE 3/28/23 DC celebrates the work of artist and former DC publisher Carmine Infantino in this collection of stories pulled from his decades-spanning career. Features selections from All-Star Comics #40; Flash Comics #86 and #90; All-American Comics #95; Comic Cavalcade #28; Sensation Comics #87; Mystery in Space #3; Secret Hearts #8; The Adventures of Rex the Wonder Dog #4; Showcase #4; Western Comics #73; The Flash #112 and #123; The Brave and the Bold #49; Detective Comics #327; Strange Adventures #205; The House of Mystery #296; DC Comics Presents #73; Secret Origins #17; and Danger Trail #1-4.

SANDMAN MYSTERY THEATRE COMPENDIUM ONE

Written by MATT WAGNER and STEVEN T. SEAGLE

Art by GUY DAVIS, JOHN WATKISS, R.G. TAYLOR, and others

Cover by GAVIN WILSON

$59.99 US | 984 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-153-8

ON SALE 3/21/23 In this noir collection, millionaire Wesley Dodds becomes the Sandman to fight injustice in 1930s New York City, going after kidnappers, blackmailers, and predators who prey on rich socialites. Armed with a tranquilizing gas gun and driven by an unrelenting sense of justice, the Sandman moves through a decadent post-Depression landscape, stalking the predators who hide themselves beneath society’s callous indifference to the weak and vulnerable. This first of two compendiums collects Sandman Mystery Theatre #1-36 and Sandman Mystery Theatre Annual #1 and features an introduction from comedian Patton Oswalt, the voice of Matthew the Raven on Netflix’s The Sandman!

Pulse Taking

That’s our top picks from DC Comics’ February 2023 solicitations, but what caught your eye from their offerings?