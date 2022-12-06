DC Comics & Justice Society Of America #1 Spoilers & Review: Future, Present & Past Collide In A Bloodbath, But Is JSA Relevant Heading Into 2023?!

DC Comics and Justice Society Of America #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

Future, Present and Past Collide In A Bloodbath, But Is JSA Relevant Heading Into 2023?!

What To Expect:

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Now onto the story that springs from the New Golden Age #1 one-shot (full spoilers here).

Spoilers and Review:

The book opens in 2048 and a Justice Society of America (JSA) unlike any previous iteration.

The team is anchored by this generation’s World’s Finest in Power Girl aka Karen (Starr perhaps still a Kryptonian Supergirl) and Huntress aka Helena Wayne, but is rounded out by villains including long-standing JSA villains and new characters like Harlequin’s Son and a Red Lantern.

They are looking for a missing Doctor Fate, who readers know what happened to in the pages of the New Golden Age #1 one-shot.

Power Girl is easily killed by time villain Per Degaton who explains how we did it so easily with Kryptonite.

Per Degaton dispatches the Justice Society of America in a bloody spree

That leaves only Huntress alive and standing.

However, he uses time against her and her only saving grace is her mother Catwoman aka Selina Kyle.

Catwoman throws a mystical snow globe Huntress’s way.

That snow globe looks familiar in look and a concept for those that read the Flashpoint Beyond mini-series whose final issue led to this New Golden Age (Flashpoint Beyond #6 [of 6] full spoilers here).

Huntress is thrust into the timestream and we see various eras in that journey.

However, she arrives in 1940 and is greeted by Johnny Thunder and the Thunderbolt.

She arrives at the time the Justice Society of America was forming as they debuted in All-Star Comics #3 in late 1940.

We did see that first moment in 1940 revisited and augmented in the New Golden Age #1 one-shot with interesting implications for this series that was originally billed as an ongoing series, but is now a 12-issue maxi-series.

Next Up:

Justice Society of America #2 (of 12) in stores on December 27, 2022.

The Pulse:

I an intrigued by this series and it certainly begins very differently than any other JSA series I have read as a long-time long-in-the-tooth fan. Compelling characters, intriguing premise, pleased that Huntress is once again the “child” of Batman and Catwoman. Not what I expected from a JSA series written by Geoff Johns, but in a good way. Doesn’t read like his previous JSA work. Solid art from Mikel Janin from front to back including that Jerry Ordway flashback. I’ll be back for Justice Society of America #2. Without all the needed first issue set-up, for such an ambitious series, next issue should be unfettered and able to have readers’ imaginations soar. 7.5 out of 10.