DC Comics & WildC.A.T.s #1 Spoilers & Review: Wildstorm Folds Into DC & It’s Bloody!

DC Comics and WildC.A.T.s #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

Wildstorm Folds Into DC and It’s Bloody!

What To Expect:

WILDC.A.T.s #1

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant covers by JIM LEE, STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU, and BEN OLIVER

1:25 connecting variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:50 variant cover by ALAN QUAH

1:100 variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:150 pencil variant cover by JIM LEE

’90s Cover Month variant cover by BRETT BOOTH and SANDRA HOPE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) Spinning off from the pages of Batman comes a senses-shattering new series! The HALO Corporation has gathered a motley crew of operatives, led by Cole “Grifter” Cash, who are going to make the world a better place…no matter who they have to kill! Working in the shadows of the DC Universe, this new covert team has been tasked with gathering an elite group of scientists for the first phase of their plan…but the Cats’ mysterious leader, Void, might have other plans!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Spoilers and Review:

The book opens with a brief history listen about the alien species of Kherubim and Daemonites as well as how and when these warring beings ended up on Earth.

In modern day, Grifter and a small group of WildC.A.T.s infiltrate H.I.V.E. and thwart their terrorist activities just before Nightwing and a Batgirl get to the same building?!

Elsewhere, we see Jacob Marlowe, the benefactor of the WildC.A.T.s, is building his Halo Corporations office tower in Green Arrow’s Star City.

Grifter is at a bar, talking to himself and informing readers that the Wildstorm characters lived on another Earth before we came to this Earth.

Grifter is provoked into a bar fight and is arrested.

Grifter and another small WildC.A.T.s team ends the issue on a mission which puts them in conflict with Green Arrow.

It also leaves them in the arms of the Court of Owls?!

Next Up:

WildC.A.T.s #2 (of 12) in stores on December 13, 2022.

WILDC.A.T.s #2

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by BEN OLIVER

1:25 variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:50 variant cover by HOWARD PORTER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/13/22 The mission has gone sideways for the Cats team as they inadvertently run afoul of the last group they wanted to cross paths with…the Court of Owls! It’s the fight of the year: Talon versus Zealot!

The Pulse:

A slow story that sets up the series. Decent art. I’m intrigued about the Court of Owls vs. WildC.A.T.s match-up. 5.5 out of 10.