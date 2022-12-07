DC Comics & Stargirl: The Lost Children #1 Spoilers & Review: When Old Is Young Again On The Road To Find “The Thirteen”…?!

DC Comics and Stargirl: The Lost Children #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

When Old Is Young Again On The Road To Find “The Thirteen”…?!

What To Expect:

STARGIRL: THE LOST CHILDREN #1

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by TODD NAUCK

Variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

1:25 variant cover by MAYO “SEN” NAITO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) An epic teenage DC hero event brought to you by Teen Titans writer Geoff Johns and iconic Young Justice illustrator Todd Nauck! When Stargirl of the Justice Society and Green Arrow’s ally Red Arrow discover a tragic teenage hero from the past has gone missing, they set out to find him…only to discover he’s not the first teenage hero of the Golden Age to have vanished without a trace. But where have they gone? Who are they? And what does the Childminder want with them?

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Spoilers and Review:

The book opens with one-time Golden Age side-kick Danny Dunbar aka Dyna-Mite now an old man in modern day reminiscing about his crime-fighting days alongside the now deceased Thomas N. Thomas aka TNT.

That is followed by a one-pager getting readers caught up on Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl’s deal including the tease of new seeming villainess the Childminder who we’ve seen the grotesque concept art for here.

Her parents want her to take school more seriously, which is she commits to, but still has the mystery of the The Thirteen to resolve alongside Emiko Queen aka Red Arrow.

Related spoilers for The Thirteen from Flashpoint Beyond #6 (of 6) are here as well as spoilers from the New Golden Age #1 one-shot are here.

It is no clear how Cleopatra Pak will fit into all this from New Golden Age #1, but with tentacles to the Watchmen’s Watchman (yes, singular) stemming Doomsday Clock #12 (of 12) with full spoilers here.

Justice Society of America #1 also bled out of New Golden Age #1 with a team cross-timelines team forming, but not ending so well for them as seen in that debut issue with full spoilers here.

Stargirl and Red Arrow’s investigation gives them some clues to follow including the location of a mysterious island.

An island that apparently elderly Dyna-Mite is trying to get to?!

His craft crashes on the shore, but he’s unharmed.

In fact, he’s better than unharmed as he’s no longer elderly, but a youth again leading readers to wonder if his super-hero ring played a part in this de-aging or the island itself.

Next Up:

Stargirl: The Lost Children #2 (of 6) in stores on December 20, 2022.

STARGIRL: THE LOST CHILDREN #2

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by TODD NAUCK

Variant cover by MIKE MAIHACK

1:25 variant cover by SEAN “CHEEKS” GALLOWAY

Holiday variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/20/22 THE NEW GOLDEN AGE CONTINUES! Stargirl and Red Arrow track down the mysterious island Courtney saw in her

vision. But can the pair of heroes locate Wing and any other missing heroes or will they be captured by the creature who claims this island as their own?!

The Pulse:

The art of Todd Nauck in particular is amazing in this issue while Geoff Johns story is compelling. While there was a lot of series set-up in this issue, as is expected for limited series, and there were more word balloons than I’d like, the action, intrigue and strong character moments propelled the issue. I’ll be back for issue #2. 7 out of 10.