Marvel Comics & Amazing Spider-Man #13 Spoilers & Review: Two Hobgoblin, One Goblin Royalty, While Gold Is The New Green?!

Marvel Comics and Amazing Spider-Man #13 Spoilers and Review follows.

Hobgoblin logo

Two Hobgoblin, One Goblin Royalty, While Gold Is The New Green?!

What To Expect:

Amazing Spider-Man #13 spoilers 0-1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13
ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)
X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by RYAN STEGMAN
BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY DARYL MANDRYK

Hobgoblin’s story comes to a chilling end, and no one is going to be rocked harder by it than Norman Osborn!

Witness the birth of the Gold Goblin!
What does this mean for our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Amazing Spider-Man #13 spoilers 0-2 Amazing Spider-Man #13 spoilers 0-3 Amazing Spider-Man #13 spoilers 0-4 Amazing Spider-Man #13 spoilers 0-5

Spoilers and Review:

Looks like there are TWO Hobgoblin after the Amazing Spider-Man.

Amazing Spider-Man #13 spoilers 2

Ned Leeds and Roderick Kingsley.

Amazing Spider-Man #13 spoilers 4

They have soundly defeated Spider-Man even with his Osborn tech upgrades.

Amazing Spider-Man #13 spoilers 5

Before Spider-Man can be impaled, Norman Osborn comes into the fray. 

Amazing Spider-Man #13 spoilers 6 Gold Goblin

He’s now the Gold Goblin and no longer the Green Goblin.

Amazing Spider-Man #13 spoilers 7

It’s a team-up Spider-Man didn’t know he needed as the Hobgoblins flee.

Amazing Spider-Man #13 spoilers 8

However, Kingsley betrays Leeds and escapes leaving the latter for Spider-Man and the Gold Goblin.

Amazing Spider-Man #13 spoilers 9

The Gold Goblin wants answers from the Ned Leeds Hobgoblin and is not afraid to get his hands bloody doing it.

Amazing Spider-Man #13 spoilers 10

Spider-Man naturally has issues, stops the beating, as the book pivots to the Roderick Kingsley Hobgoblin’s lair.

Amazing Spider-Man #13 spoilers 11

However, is it his lair or his benefactor’s the Queen Goblin’s lair?

Amazing Spider-Man #13 spoilers 12

The next issue begins to spin the Dark Web event, with its Goblin Queen (word ordering switched) aka Madelyne Pryor teaming with fellow cline Chasm aka Ben Reilly, so this story may continue during or after the event.

The Pulse:

An action-packed issue with lots of intrigue, emotion and revelations. I really like the JRJR art on this book as much as I hated it when he worked on Superman for DC. He’s a good fit here with the darker tone of this series. Cool cliffhanger. 8 out of 10.

