Kubo And The Two Stings & The BoxTrolls upgrade to 4K UHD in February

Kubo and the Two Strings (Limited Edition SteelBook™) (4K UHD)

Kubo and the Two Strings 4K Ultra HDTM + Blu-RayTM

Kubo and the Two Strings is an epic action-adventure set in a fantastical Japan. The film follows clever, kindhearted Kubo as he ekes out a humble living, telling stories to the people of his seaside town. But his relatively quiet existence is shattered when he accidentally summons a spirit from his past which storms down from the heavens to enforce an age-old vendetta. Now on the run, Kubo joins forces with Monkey and Beetle and sets out on a thrilling quest to save his family and solve the mystery of his fallen father, the greatest samurai warrior the world has ever known. With the help of his shamisen – a magical musical instrument – Kubo must battle gods and monsters, including the vengeful Moon King and the evil twin Sisters to unlock the secret of his legacy, reunite his family and fulfill his heroic destiny.



Voice Cast: Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey, Rooney Mara, Ralph Fiennes, Art Parkinson, George Takei, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Brenda Vaccaro. Screenplay by Marc Haimes and Chris Butler. Produced by Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight. Directed by Travis Knight.



Special Features:

Feature-Length StoryboardsInside LAIKA -Revisiting the Puppets with LAIKA’s Animation Team

Inside LAIKA—Confronting the Epic Challenges of Kubo and the Two Strings

Audio Commentary with Director/Producer Travis Knight

“Kubo’s Journey”

Original Featurettes



The Boxtrolls (Limited Edition SteelBook™) (4K UHD)

The Boxtrolls 4K Ultra HD™ + Blu-Ray™

This comedic fable unfolds in Cheesebridge, a posh Victorian-era town obsessed with wealth, class, and the stinkiest of fine cheeses. Beneath its charming cobblestone streets dwell the Boxtrolls, foul monsters who crawl out of the sewers at night and steal what the townspeople hold most dear: their children and their cheeses. At least, that’s the legend residents have always believed. In truth, the Boxtrolls are an underground cavern-dwelling community of quirky and lovable oddballs who wear recycled cardboard boxes the way turtles wear their shells. The Boxtrolls have raised an orphaned human boy, Eggs, since infancy as one of their dumpster-diving and mechanical junk-collecting own. When the Boxtrolls are targeted by villainous pest exterminator Archibald Snatcher, who is bent on eradicating them as his ticket to Cheesebridge society, the kindhearted band of tinkerers must turn to their adopted charge and adventurous rich girl Winnie to bridge two worlds amidst the winds of change – and cheese.



Voice Cast: Ben Kingsley, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Elle Fanning, Dee Bradley Baker, Steve Blum, Toni Collette, Jared Harris, Nick Frost, Richard Ayoade, Tracy Morgan, and Simon Pegg. Produced by David Bleiman Ichioka, Travis Knight. Screenplay by Irena Brignull, Adam Pava. Based on the book Here Be Monsters by Alan Snow. Directed by Anthony Stacchi, Graham Annable.



Special Features:

Inside LAIKA – Discovering the Characters of The Boxtrolls with Never-Before-Seen Test Footage

Inside LAIKA – Revisiting the Puppets with LAIKA’s Animation Team

Feature-Length Storyboards

Foreword by Ramin Zahed, the Editor in Chief of Animation Magazine

Audio Commentary with Directors Graham Annable and Anthony Stacchi

The Making of The Boxtrolls

Original Featurettes



ABOUT LAIKA:

LAIKA, founded in 2005 in Oregon and shaped by the vision of its President & CEO Travis Knight, is a studio that combines a classic commitment to artistry and the cinematic crafts with a delight in innovation and cutting-edge techniques. The studio’s five films: Coraline (2009), ParaNorman (2012), The Boxtrolls (2014), Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) and Missing Link (2019) were all nominated for the Academy Award® for Outstanding Animated Feature. Kubo and the Two Strings won the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Film and received an additional Oscar® nomination for Visual Effects. Missing Link was awarded the Golden Globe® for Best Animated Film. LAIKA was also awarded a Scientific and Technology Oscar® plaque in 2016 for its innovation in 3D printing. LAIKA is currently in production on its sixth animated film Wildwood, based on the book series by Colin Meloy and illustrator Carson Ellis. The studio is developing its first live action feature film based on the action thriller novel Seventeen by screenwriter John Brownlow as well as the animated feature The Night Gardener, in partnership with and based on an original idea by Bill Dubuque, the creator of the hit Netflix series Ozark.



ABOUT SHOUT! FACTORY

Shout! Factory, LLC is a leading multi-platform media company devoted to film and TV distribution, development, and production. Founded by Richard Foos, Bob Emmer, and Garson Foos in 2003, Shout! owns and manages a large portfolio of films, contemporary and classic TV series, animation, and documentaries. The company’s creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including GKIDS, Sesame Street, LAIKA Studios, The Jim Henson Company, The Carol Burnett Show, The Johnny Carson Show, Stephen J. Cannell Productions, ALF, ITV Studios, Major League Baseball Productions, and many others. Shout! Factory Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties as well as anime, and the company releases films and television shows in other genres under the Scream Factory and Shout Select imprints. Shout! develops, acquires and distributes new films via Shout! Studios, owns and operates libraries including Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson) and the Roger Corman New Horizons Pictures Library and operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! Factory TV. Shout! Factory is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Factory, visit shoutfactory.com.