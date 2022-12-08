Marvel Comics & Amazing Spider-Man #14 Spoilers & Review: Spinning The Dark Web As Hallows’ Eve Debuts While Chasm & Goblin Queen Scheme!

John Babos

Spoilers, Top Story

Marvel Comics and Amazing Spider-Man #14 Spoilers and Review follows.

Chasm logo Ben Reilly Dark Web Marvel

Spinning The Dark Web As Hallows’ Eve Debuts While Chasm and Goblin Queen Scheme!

What To Expect:

Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 0-1 Dark Web Chasm

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14
ZEB WELLS (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING & KYLE HOTZ (A)
COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. • Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV
DARK WEB VARIANT COVER BY TBA
BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN STAUB

“DARK WEB” PRELUDE!

We haven’t seen Chasm since ASM #894 and the FCBD issue, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been busy.

Join us for this very special issue featuring Spidey’s most dangerous new villain as well as the Goblin Queen and a BRAND-NEW villain that you won’t believe.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 0-1-1 Dark Web Chasm Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 0-1-2 Dark Web Chasm Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 0-2 Dark Web Chasm Hallow's Eve Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 0-2-1 Dark Web Chasm Hallow's Eve Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 0-2-2 Dark Web Chasm Hallow's Eve 2nd Print Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 0-2-3 Dark Web Hallows Eve Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 0-2-4 Dark Web Hallows Eve Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 0-2-5 Dark Web Hallows Eve Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 0-2-6 Dark Web Hallows Eve Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 0-2-7 Dark Web Hallows Eve Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 0-3 Dark Web Chasm Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 0-4 Dark Web

Spoilers and Review:

Following in the footsteps of Venom #13 (full spoilers here) which was also a Dark Web Prelude comes Amazing Spider-Man #14 which also sets up the Dark Web event.

Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 1 Dark Web Chasm

The issue is broken up into the four seasons and follows Ben Reilly aka Chasm and his girlfriend Janine Godbe beginning with the Spring.

Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 2 Dark Web Chasm Janine Godbe

During this season, Janine is horrified by her ability to reintegrate into society after her previous prison time, and she finally gets to where Ben is as she’s ready to take what she wants now.

Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 3 Dark Web Chasm

During the Summer, Ben Reilly is mistaken for Peter Parker, not surprising as he’s a clone of PP, but it is something that angers him that he does nothing about.

Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 4 Dark Web Chasm

Ben and Janine are getting more macabre too using a piece of flesh to fuel a device they are working on.

Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 5 Dark Web Chasm Goblin Queen

Then during the Summer it is Chasm that approaches the Goblin Queen aka Madelyne Pryor to create their partnership for Dark Web.

Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 6 Dark Web Chasm Goblin Queen

It is quite a macabre partnership that haunts page after page after page.

Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 10 Dark Web Chasm Goblin Queen Hallows Eve

During the Fall, the Goblin Queen using mysticism to oblige Janine Godbe and impale her with the corpse finger of a deceased demon named Sy’m which grants her “masking powers” allowing her to become the much hyped Hallows’ Eve.

Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 14 Dark Web Chasm Goblin Queen Hallows Eve debut

The Winter sees Ben Reilly again mistaken for Peter Parker, but this time he embraces the anger and beats the elderly “accuser”.

Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 15 Dark Web Chasm

Ben Reilly as Chasm takes the man to Limbo where Hallows’ Eve and the Goblin Queen await.

Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 17 Dark Web Chasm Goblin Queen Hallows Eve

The Goblin Queen gives the man a choice to be free of Limbo by giving him the Fruit of the Tree of Exquisite Liberation, but all is not as he believes as it separates him from his soul which the Goblin Queen eagerly devours.

Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 19 Dark Web Chasm Goblin Queen Hallows Eve

That leads to Chasm coming to his own plan as he wants to devour Peter Parker aka Amazing Spider Man’s soul!

Amazing Spider-Man #14 spoilers 20 Dark Web Chasm Goblin Queen Hallows Eve

This leads into Dark Web #1 in stores now.

Dark Web #1 Ivan Tao Variant Cover

Next Up:

The Dark Web checklist may come in handy for the next few months.

Dark Web checklist Marvel Comics

The Pulse:

More from this author

