Marvel Comics & Amazing Spider-Man #14 Spoilers & Review: Spinning The Dark Web As Hallows’ Eve Debuts While Chasm & Goblin Queen Scheme!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14

ZEB WELLS (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING & KYLE HOTZ (A)

COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. • Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV

DARK WEB VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN STAUB “DARK WEB” PRELUDE! We haven’t seen Chasm since ASM #894 and the FCBD issue, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been busy. Join us for this very special issue featuring Spidey’s most dangerous new villain as well as the Goblin Queen and a BRAND-NEW villain that you won’t believe. 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Spoilers and Review:

Following in the footsteps of Venom #13 (full spoilers here) which was also a Dark Web Prelude comes Amazing Spider-Man #14 which also sets up the Dark Web event.

The issue is broken up into the four seasons and follows Ben Reilly aka Chasm and his girlfriend Janine Godbe beginning with the Spring.

During this season, Janine is horrified by her ability to reintegrate into society after her previous prison time, and she finally gets to where Ben is as she’s ready to take what she wants now.

During the Summer, Ben Reilly is mistaken for Peter Parker, not surprising as he’s a clone of PP, but it is something that angers him that he does nothing about.

Ben and Janine are getting more macabre too using a piece of flesh to fuel a device they are working on.

Then during the Summer it is Chasm that approaches the Goblin Queen aka Madelyne Pryor to create their partnership for Dark Web.

It is quite a macabre partnership that haunts page after page after page.

During the Fall, the Goblin Queen using mysticism to oblige Janine Godbe and impale her with the corpse finger of a deceased demon named Sy’m which grants her “masking powers” allowing her to become the much hyped Hallows’ Eve.

The Winter sees Ben Reilly again mistaken for Peter Parker, but this time he embraces the anger and beats the elderly “accuser”.

Ben Reilly as Chasm takes the man to Limbo where Hallows’ Eve and the Goblin Queen await.

The Goblin Queen gives the man a choice to be free of Limbo by giving him the Fruit of the Tree of Exquisite Liberation, but all is not as he believes as it separates him from his soul which the Goblin Queen eagerly devours.

That leads to Chasm coming to his own plan as he wants to devour Peter Parker aka Amazing Spider Man’s soul!

This leads into Dark Web #1 in stores now.

