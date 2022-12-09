Super Sentai: Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger: The Complete Series arrives in February

The Super Sentai franchise, spanning 46 different series and concepts, had been going strong in Japan for many years. Shout! Factory, in collaboration with eOne, is proud to present a special SUPER SENTAI collection, TOKUSOU SENTAI DEKARANGER: THE COMPLETE SERIES, available directly to fans beginning February 14, 2023. This highly collectible 8-DVD collection contains all thrilling 50 episodes presented in Japanese with English subtitles. A must-have for enthusiasts and collectors to complete their pop culture library, SUPER SENTAI TOKUSOU SENTAI DEKARANGER: THE COMPLETE SERIES is available for pre-order now from ShoutFactory.com



SUPER SENTAI: TOKUSOU SENTAI DEKARANGER | Synopsis

Welcome to Megalopolis! Once a peaceful Earth city, it’s now a haven for criminals aided by the nefarious Alienizer arms dealer, Agent Abrella. Now, it’s up to Ban Akaza and the Special Police Dekarangers to protect the Earth from the invading Alienizers and finally bring peace and justice back to the planet.