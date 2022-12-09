Super Sentai: Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger: The Complete Series arrives in February

The Japanese TV series Super Sentai: Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger began airing in February 2004. The series was adapted into Power Rangers S.P.D. for America a year later. While there wasn’t much of a time difference between the two versions, the kids in Japan saw 50 episodes while the kids in America only got 38 episodes. What’s the difference? Fans will finally be able to enjoy the difference when Shout! Factory releases Super Sentai: Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger: The Complete Series on the 19th anniversary of the show’s first airing. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory:
This highly collectible 8-DVD collection contains all thrilling 50 episodes presented in Japanese with English subtitles.
SUPER SENTAI: TOKUSOU SENTAI DEKARANGER | Synopsis
Welcome to Megalopolis! Once a peaceful Earth city, it’s now a haven for criminals aided by the nefarious Alienizer arms dealer, Agent Abrella. Now, it’s up to Ban Akaza and the Special Police Dekarangers to protect the Earth from the invading Alienizers and finally bring peace and justice back to the planet.