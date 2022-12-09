Super Sentai: Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger: The Complete Series arrives in February

The Japanese TV series Super Sentai: Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger began airing in February 2004. The series was adapted into Power Rangers S.P.D. for America a year later. While there wasn’t much of a time difference between the two versions, the kids in Japan saw 50 episodes while the kids in America only got 38 episodes. What’s the difference? Fans will finally be able to enjoy the difference when Shout! Factory releases Super Sentai: Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger: The Complete Series on the 19th anniversary of the show’s first airing. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory:

SUPER SENTAITOKUSOU SENTAI DEKARANGER: THE COMPLETE SERIES
AVAILABLE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN NORTH AMERICA,
HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 8-DISC DVD COLLECTION TO BE MADE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY TO FANS ON FEBRUARY 14, 2023
FROM SHOUT! FACTORY
The Super Sentai franchise, spanning 46 different series and concepts, had been going strong in Japan for many years. Shout! Factory, in collaboration with eOne, is proud to present a special SUPER SENTAI collection, TOKUSOU SENTAI DEKARANGER: THE COMPLETE SERIES, available directly to fans beginning February 14, 2023. This highly collectible 8-DVD collection contains all thrilling 50 episodes presented in Japanese with English subtitles. A must-have for enthusiasts and collectors to complete their pop culture library, SUPER SENTAI TOKUSOU SENTAI DEKARANGER: THE COMPLETE SERIES is available for pre-order now from ShoutFactory.com 

SUPER SENTAITOKUSOU SENTAI DEKARANGER | Synopsis 
Welcome to Megalopolis! Once a peaceful Earth city, it’s now a haven for criminals aided by the nefarious Alienizer arms dealer, Agent Abrella. Now, it’s up to Ban Akaza and the Special Police Dekarangers to protect the Earth from the invading Alienizers and finally bring peace and justice back to the planet.
