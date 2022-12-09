With One Tied Hand: The Buffalo Soldiers of World War II is out on Digital

With One Tied Hand: The Buffalo Soldiers of World War II goes into the experience of black soldiers who were fighting Nazis in Europe. How did they come to terms with knowing they’d return to the open racism in America after they were decorated on the battlefield? How did they view their lives and accomplishments? The documentary probes the experience. You can currently watch the film on digital and On Demand. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory:

They Liberated Tuscany, But Not Themselves 
With One Tied Hand: The Buffalo Soldiers of World War II 
Compelling World War II Documentary
Available on Digital and On Demand December 6, 2022
This winter, Shout! Studios will release the stirring documentary film With One Tied Hand: The Buffalo Soldiers of World War II. Based on the book by Ivan J. Houston & Gordon Cohn, this touching film recounts the true stories of a group of brave young African American soldiers who fought fearlessly against the Nazi war machine, the Italian fascists, and the deep-rooted racism of their own white officers. The film will be available to home viewers for the first time on Digital and on Demand December 6, 2022 on all major platforms. Check out the trailer for the film here:

Though American veterans liberated others worldwide at immense sacrifice, a little-told American story is the unique liberation of the Tuscan people by the Buffalo Soldiers of WWII who tragically were sent home to the “Jim Crow” United States. With One Tied Hand: The Buffalo Soldiers of World War II provides an often-unexplored viewpoint of Italy in World War II and vividly showcases our universal humanity. 

About Shout! Studios
Shout! Studios is the filmed entertainment production and distribution arm of Shout! Factory, specializing in all aspects of distribution, including theatrical, VOD, digital and broadcast. Reflecting Shout! Factory’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence, Shout! Studios champions and supports like-minded filmmakers and creators at the forefront of pop culture, driving creative expression and diversity in independent storytelling. Shout! Studios finances, produces, acquires and distributes an eclectic slate of movies, award-winning animated features, specialty films and series from rising and established talent, filmmakers and producers. 
