DC Comics & Dark Crisis: Young Justice #6 Spoilers & Review: A Finale, Sort Of?!

John Babos

Spoilers

DC Comics and Dark Crisis: Young Justice #6 Spoilers and Review follows.

Dark Crisis Young Justice logo

A Finale, Sort Of?!

What To Expect:

Dark Crisis Young Justice #6 spoilers 0-1

DARK CRISIS: YOUNG JUSTICE #6
Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN
Art by LAURA BRAGA
Cover by MAX DUNBAR
Variant cover by TODD NAUCK
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

Superboy, Robin, Impulse, Wonder Girl, Arrowette; and Red Tornado are all reunited, but is it too late for them to face down the unmitigated and unhinged power of Mickey Mxyzptlk? Young Justice will have to let their old wounds heal quickly if they’re going to escape from Mickey’s fake universe and rejoin the real DCU to help join the final battle of Dark Crisis!

Dark Crisis Young Justice #6 spoilers 0-2

Spoilers and Review:

Our team is back on the core Earth after leaving Mickey Mxyzptlk’s faux world.

Dark Crisis Young Justice #6 spoilers 1

However, Mxy Jr. has come back with them to their Earth.

Dark Crisis Young Justice #6 spoilers 2

He grants them their powers back to prove to them he could take them out.

Dark Crisis Young Justice #6 spoilers 3

Mxy is surprised that they’ve been able to create a Quantum Entanglement Trap that Impulse was not able to create earlier in the issue on his own.

Dark Crisis Young Justice #6 spoilers 4

Mickey Mxyzptlk has been trapped and defeated by the young heroes.

Dark Crisis Young Justice #6 spoilers 5

That leaves Young Justice ready to help bring the threat of the Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths to an end!

Dark Crisis Young Justice #6 spoilers 6

Next Up:

This notional limited series finale leads into Young Justice’s role in DC’s big event finale to Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 main

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #7
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ
Variant covers by CLAY MANN, TONY S. DANIEL, and FELIPE MASSAFERA
1:25 variant cover by IAN CHURCHILL
1:50 variant cover by KYLE HOTZ
1:100 foil variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ
Infinite Crisis homage variant cover by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC
Premium George Pérez tribute virgin foil variant cover by VARIOUS
Dawn of DC variant cover #1 by DAN MORA
Dawn of DC variant cover #2 by DAN MORA
Dawn of DC variant cover #3 by DAN MORA
Dawn of DC variant cover #4 by DAN MORA
$5.99 US | 40 pages | 7 of 7 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 12/20/22

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 variant

The Great Darkness is defeated, but the final war has only just begun between the remaining heroes and Deathstroke’s Dark Army! Who will be left standing? The Justice League and the infinite Earths have returned, but at what cost? Do not miss the shocking conclusion that launches the DCU into 2023!

Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 lands on shelves on December 20, 2022.

The Pulse:

The art has been the strongest part of this series with the main plot being quite convoluted and certainly, even in the end, its Dark Crisis tie-in status being false advertising. A disappointment overall despite it being good the gang is back together in the end. 3 out of 10.

