DC Comics & Dark Crisis: Young Justice #6 Spoilers & Review: A Finale, Sort Of?!

DC Comics and Dark Crisis: Young Justice #6 Spoilers and Review follows.

A Finale, Sort Of?!

What To Expect:

DARK CRISIS: YOUNG JUSTICE #6

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by LAURA BRAGA

Cover by MAX DUNBAR

Variant cover by TODD NAUCK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) Superboy, Robin, Impulse, Wonder Girl, Arrowette; and Red Tornado are all reunited, but is it too late for them to face down the unmitigated and unhinged power of Mickey Mxyzptlk? Young Justice will have to let their old wounds heal quickly if they’re going to escape from Mickey’s fake universe and rejoin the real DCU to help join the final battle of Dark Crisis!

Spoilers and Review:

Our team is back on the core Earth after leaving Mickey Mxyzptlk’s faux world.

However, Mxy Jr. has come back with them to their Earth.

He grants them their powers back to prove to them he could take them out.

Mxy is surprised that they’ve been able to create a Quantum Entanglement Trap that Impulse was not able to create earlier in the issue on his own.

Mickey Mxyzptlk has been trapped and defeated by the young heroes.

That leaves Young Justice ready to help bring the threat of the Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths to an end!

Next Up:

This notional limited series finale leads into Young Justice’s role in DC’s big event finale to Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7.

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #7

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

$5.99 US | 40 pages | 7 of 7 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/20/22

The Great Darkness is defeated, but the final war has only just begun between the remaining heroes and Deathstroke’s Dark Army! Who will be left standing? The Justice League and the infinite Earths have returned, but at what cost? Do not miss the shocking conclusion that launches the DCU into 2023!

Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 lands on shelves on December 20, 2022.

The Pulse:

The art has been the strongest part of this series with the main plot being quite convoluted and certainly, even in the end, its Dark Crisis tie-in status being false advertising. A disappointment overall despite it being good the gang is back together in the end. 3 out of 10.