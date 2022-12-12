DC Comics & I Am Batman #15 Spoilers & Review: Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths Leads To Suicide By Sinestro?!

DC Comics and I Am Batman #15 Spoilers and Review follows.

Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths Leads To Suicide By Sinestro?!

What To Expect:

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Spoilers and Review:

This book continues from last issue’s stunning cliffhanger murder of Detective Whitaker by Batman, leaving Batman to want to kill himself by cop?!

Later, Batman wants to kill himself by friend, but he realizes something is amiss and Sinestro, the Fear Lantern, reveals himself!

Sinestro even promises to give Batman the power to erase himself of existence so third time would or will more overtly be suicide by Sinestro?!

Could a fourth time be suicide by Batman as Jace Fox sees himself confronted by the OG Batman Bruce Wayne.

However, that is not the real OG Batman, but Sinestro again.

Sinestro seeing his efforts aren’t working, threatens an innocent, which leads Batman to relent.

He’ll take the power of Sinestro, but not to erase his own existence as the Fear Lantern expects, but to take down the Yellow Lantern leader of the Sinestro Corps.

Batman defeats Sinestro with his own power and there will no rematch as Pariah pulls Sinestro back into he core Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths conflict.

The book ends with Batman ready to assist other super-heroes to bring an end to the existential threat of the Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Next Up:

I Am Batman #15 leads into Jace Fox’s role in the finale to Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 (in stores December 20, 2022)

The Great Darkness is defeated, but the final war has only just begun between the remaining heroes and Deathstroke’s Dark Army! Who will be left standing? The Justice League and the infinite Earths have returned, but at what cost? Do not miss the shocking conclusion that launches the DCU into 2023!

While the next issue of I Am Batman #16 appears to take place after the finale to Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths.

I Am Batman #16 hit stands this week on December 13, 2022.

The Pulse:

An issue with lots of promise with an over-matched Batman taking on a powerful Sinestro for a very contrived nonsensical reason. Decent art, but a implausible ending. Sinestro is smarter than he was made to appear here. A really forced x-over with Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths. 4.5 out of 10.