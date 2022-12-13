DC Comics & WildC.A.T.s #2 Spoilers & Review: Court Of Owls Forces Jacob Marlowe To Expose His Super-Team, But They’re Not The WildC.A.T.s?!

DC Comics and WildC.A.T.s #2 Spoilers & Review follows.

Court Of Owls Forces Jacob Marlowe To Expose His Super-Team, But They’re Not The WildC.A.T.s?!

What To Expect:

WILDC.A.T.s #2

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by BEN OLIVER

1:25 variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:50 variant cover by HOWARD PORTER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) The mission has gone sideways for the Cats team as they inadvertently run afoul of the last group they wanted to cross paths with…the Court of Owls! It’s the fight of the year: Talon versus Zealot!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Spoilers and Review:

The book opens on the cliffhanger of the previous issue (full spoilers here).

During their skirmish with the Court of Owls, Grifter is injured, Caitlin Fairchild (formerly of Gen13) remains unconscious, and Zealot is mobile.

Ladytron evacuate them from their dilemma and she visits Grifter in hospital two days later as he recovers.

The WildC.A.T.s benefactors of Jacob Marlow and his Halo Corporations reveal members of their executive team, all classic DC villains, including:

Doctor Ivo

Doctor Morrow

Dr. Tyme

Mrs. Fries

Grifter wants revenge on the Court of Owls, but the Halo Corporation’s Void will not sanction it.

That leaves Grifter and Voodoo to go against Void’s directive and search for the Court of Owls.

A Court of Owls that elsewhere attempts to assassinate Jacob Marlowe.

However, Spartan is there to save him while Zealot chases the would be assassin.

Later that evening, at Jacob Marlowe’s home, the WildC.A.T.s regroup and learn that the media has pegged Grifter and Zealot as violent fugitives from their engagement with the Court of Owls to open this issue.

That leads Jacob Marlowe to unveil Halo Corporation’s super-hero team to the world, but its not the WildC.A.T.s.

It’s the Seven Soldiers of Victory with a roster including:

Mr. Majestic

Maul

An unidentified person with 82 on his gear

Mother One

An unidentified blonde Amazon woman

Spartan

Pike

Interesting.

The Pulse:

Business picks up in the issue, but its the ending that is the most intriguing. Decent art. 7 out of 10.