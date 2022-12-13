DC Comics & Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 Spoilers & Review: Something Old, New, Borrowed & Blue Red?!

DC Comics and Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

Something Old, New, Borrowed and Blue Red?!

What To Expect:

WILDSTORM 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG, BRANDON CHOI, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, BRETT BOOTH, ED BRISSON and others

Art by JIM LEE, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, BRYAN HITCH, BRETT BOOTH, and others

Cover by JIM LEE

In 1992 Jim Lee changed the course of comics history with the founding of WildStorm Productions, which would revolutionize the business and launch the careers of so many top creators. To this day, 30 years later, the impact of the imprint, its characters, and its creators is still felt! In honor of this legacy comes a 100-page giant that pays homage to the past…and looks toward the future! Part of this mammoth special will be reprinting—for the first time in periodical form!—short stories from the acclaimed WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years hardcover, including stories by Jim Lee, J. Scott Campbell, Brett Booth, Dustin Nguyen, and more…plus new stories featuring WildStorm characters in the DC core line, charting their future in the DC Universe…

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Here’s some additional goodies from the opening of the book.

Spoilers and Review:

The book has several done-in-one tribute stories for prominent Wildstorm characters.

(1) Deathblow

(2) Gen13

(3) The Authority

(4) WildC.A.T.s

(5) Backlash

(6) Mr. Majestic

(7) Grifter

(8) Deathblow and Team 7

However, there are some stories that seem to have legs in DC’s modern main continuity.

(9) King of Cities and City Boy

(10) Apollo and Midnighter

(11) Zealot and Angel Breaker aka Zealots

(12) Stormwatch

A team using the Justice League of America’s old Satellite base.

Team members include a mix of Wildstorm and DC characters like Winter, Shado, Flint, Eminence of Blades and Ravager.

There’s also Peacekeeper-01.

As well as leadership role for Director Bones.

Sadly, no Planetary nod in the issue.

Next Up:

This notional limited series finale leads into Young Justice’s role in DC’s big event finale to Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 in stores on December 20, 2022.

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #7

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

$5.99 US | 40 pages | 7 of 7 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/20/22

The Great Darkness is defeated, but the final war has only just begun between the remaining heroes and Deathstroke's Dark Army! Who will be left standing? The Justice League and the infinite Earths have returned, but at what cost? Do not miss the shocking conclusion that launches the DCU into 2023!

In addition, Lazarus Planet Alpha #1 kicks off the Lazarus Planet event on January 10, 2023.

DC Comics also has a WildC.A.T.s ongoing series underway with WildC.A.T.s #2 out this week.

The Pulse:

I found this one-shot very nostalgic, but also forward teasing in a few intriguing ways. Great that DC was able to get some of the classic Wildstorm artists onboard too like Bret Booth back on Backlash. I nice Christmas and holiday time read. 7.5 out of 10.