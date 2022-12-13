DC Comics & Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 Spoilers & Review: Something Old, New, Borrowed & Blue Red?!

DC Comics and Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

WildC.A.T.s logo WildCATs Wildstorm blue

Something Old, New, Borrowed and Blue Red?!

What To Expect:

Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 0-1

WILDSTORM 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1
Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG, BRANDON CHOI, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, BRETT BOOTH, ED BRISSON and others
Art by JIM LEE, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, BRYAN HITCH, BRETT BOOTH, and others
Cover by JIM LEE
Variant covers by SOZOMAIKA, BRYAN HITCH, JOSHUA MIDDLETON, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, and LEE BERMEJO
1:25 glow-in-the-dark cover by JEFF SPOKES
1:50 foil variant by SOZOMAIKA
$7.99 US | 96 pages | Prestige | One-shot (all covers are card stock)

In 1992 Jim Lee changed the course of comics history with the founding of WildStorm Productions, which would revolutionize the business and launch the careers of so many top creators. To this day, 30 years later, the impact of the imprint, its characters, and its creators is still felt! In honor of this legacy comes a 100-page giant that pays homage to the past…and looks toward the future! Part of this mammoth special will be reprinting—for the first time in periodical form!—short stories from the acclaimed WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years hardcover, including stories by Jim Lee, J. Scott Campbell, Brett Booth, Dustin Nguyen, and more…plus new stories featuring WildStorm characters in the DC core line, charting their future in the DC Universe…

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 0-2 Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 0-3 Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 0-4 Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 0-5 Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 0-6 Lee Bermejo Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 0-7

Here’s some additional goodies from the opening of the book.

Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 0-W Wildstorm 30 Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 0-X Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 0-Y Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 0-Z

Spoilers and Review:

The book has several done-in-one tribute stories for prominent Wildstorm characters.

(1) Deathblow

Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 1 Deathblow

(2) Gen13

Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 2 Gen13

(3) The Authority

Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 3 The Authority

(4) WildC.A.T.s

Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 4 WildCATs

(5) Backlash

Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 5 Backlash

(6) Mr. Majestic

Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 6 Mister Majestic

(7) Grifter 

Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 7 Grifter

(8) Deathblow and Team 7

Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 17 Deathblow

However, there are some stories that seem to have legs in DC’s modern main continuity.

(9) King of Cities and City Boy

Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 8 King of Cities & City Boy - Lazarus Planet

(10) Apollo and Midnighter

Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 18 Apollo & Midnighter - Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths

(11) Zealot and Angel Breaker aka Zealots

Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 19 Zealot & Angel Breaker

(12) Stormwatch

A team using the Justice League of America’s old Satellite base.

Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 9 Stormwatch

Team members include a mix of Wildstorm and DC characters like Winter, Shado, Flint, Eminence of Blades and Ravager.

Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 13 Stormwatch

There’s also Peacekeeper-01.

Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 15 Stormwatch

As well as leadership role for Director Bones.

Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 spoilers 16 Stormwatch

Sadly, no Planetary nod in the issue.

Planetary-banner-1-e1639110466755

Next Up:

This notional limited series finale leads into Young Justice’s role in DC’s big event finale to Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 in stores on December 20, 2022.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 main

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #7
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ
Variant covers by CLAY MANN, TONY S. DANIEL, and FELIPE MASSAFERA
1:25 variant cover by IAN CHURCHILL
1:50 variant cover by KYLE HOTZ
1:100 foil variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ
Infinite Crisis homage variant cover by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC
Premium George Pérez tribute virgin foil variant cover by VARIOUS
Dawn of DC variant cover #1 by DAN MORA
Dawn of DC variant cover #2 by DAN MORA
Dawn of DC variant cover #3 by DAN MORA
Dawn of DC variant cover #4 by DAN MORA
$5.99 US | 40 pages | 7 of 7 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 12/20/22

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 variant

The Great Darkness is defeated, but the final war has only just begun between the remaining heroes and Deathstroke’s Dark Army! Who will be left standing? The Justice League and the infinite Earths have returned, but at what cost? Do not miss the shocking conclusion that launches the DCU into 2023!

In addition, Lazarus Planet Alpha #1 kicks off the Lazarus Planet event on January 10, 2023.

DC Universe Lazarus Planet Checklist 2023

DC Comics also has a WildC.A.T.s ongoing series underway with WildC.A.T.s #2 out this week.

The Pulse:

I found this one-shot very nostalgic, but also forward teasing in a few intriguing ways. Great that DC was able to get some of the classic Wildstorm artists onboard too like Bret Booth back on Backlash. I nice Christmas and holiday time read. 7.5 out of 10.

