Jackie Chan’s early films come to Blu-ray and Shout! Factory TV in January

THE JACKIE CHAN COLLECTION VOLUME 1 (1976-1982) includes:



THE KILLER METEORS (2.35:1, Mandarin, Cantonese, English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 104 min.)

A powerful nobleman believes his own wife has poisoned him. To find the elusive antidote in time and kill his evil wife, he hires his adversary, a rogue warrior known for his mastery of deadly explosive projectiles.



SHAOLIN WOODEN MEN (2.35:1, Mandarin, Cantonese, English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 108 min.)

An orphan traumatized into silence by the death of his father finds himself living at the Shaolin monastery … and befriending a prisoner who teaches him a secret and deadly form of kung fu.



TO KILL WITH INTRIGUE (2.35:1, Mandarin, Cantonese, English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 107 min.)

A young master sends his pregnant girlfriend away from the family’s castle, fearing for her safety from a vicious gang led by a vengeful woman who had her face scarred as a child by his father.



SNAKE & CRANE ARTS OF SHAOLIN (2.35:1, Mandarin, Cantonese, English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 101 min.)

Entrusted with the book Art Of The Snake And Crane after the mysterious disappearance of the Shaolin Masters who wrote it, a young man must fight off numerous clans to learn the true reason for the disappearance.



DRAGON FIST (2.35:1, Mandarin, Cantonese, English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 97 min.)

After his master is murdered, a martial arts student departs on a sacred journey to avenge him and honor his memory. But when he tracks the killer to a remote village, the evil warlord tries to blackmail him.



BATTLE CREEK BRAWL (2.39:1, English, Cantonese, Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 96 min.)

A man seeking fame and fortune in Chicago in the 1930s has his life turned upside-down when a merciless mobster takes his brother’s fiancée hostage and forces him to enter a no-holds-barred combat tournament in Texas.



DRAGON LORD (2.39:1, Cantonese, English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 96 min. (Hong Kong Cut), 103 min. (Extended Cut))

A martial arts student named Dragon is in constant pursuit of romance when he runs afoul of some nefarious bandits trying to steal antiques and decides to put a stop to their plans!



SPECIAL FEATURES:

THE KILLER METEORS·

2K transfer from the original film elements·

NEW audio commentary by David West, critic and author of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction to the Martial Arts Film·

Original Theatrical Trailer·

Still Gallery·



DRAGON LORD – Bonus Hybrid Cut (Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio)

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

Mandarin 5.1 Dolby Digital

English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

English Dub 5.1 Dolby Digital

Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio



SHAOLIN WOODEN MEN·

2K transfer of the Hong Kong version from the original film elements

NEW Audio Commentary with James Mudge, veteran Hong Kong film critic at easternKicks

· Ricky Baker on SHAOLIN WOODEN MEN

· Original Theatrical Trailer

· English Trailer

· Still Gallery



AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

Alternate Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio



TO KILL WITH INTRIGUE

· 2K restoration from the original film elements

· NEW Audio Commentary with David West, critic and author of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction to the Martial Arts Film

· Intriguingly Jackie – an interview with Hong Kong cinema expert Rick Baker

· Original Theatrical Trailer

· Japanese Teaser Trailer

· Japanese Theatrical Trailer

· Japanese TV Spot

· Still Gallery

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

Mandarin 5.1 Dolby Digital

English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

English 5.1 Dolby Digital

Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

Japanese Theatrical Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio



SNAKE AND CRANE ARTS OF SHAOLIN

· 2K restoration from the original film elements

· NEW Audio Commentary with David West, critic and author of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction to the Martial Arts Film.

· Pick Your Poison – an interview with Hong Kong film expert Rick Baker

· Trailer

· Japanese Theatrical Trailer

· Japanese TV Spot

· Still Gallery



AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

Cantonese Stereo DTS-HD Master Audio

English Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

Japanese Theatrical Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio



DRAGON FIST

· 2K Scan of the original film elements

· NEW Audio Commentary with James Mudge, veteran Hong Kong film critic at easternKicks

· A Dragon Rules – an interview with writer/journalist David West

· Original Theatrical Trailer

· Japanese Theatrical Trailer

· Japanese TV Spot

· Still Gallery

AUDIO:

Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

Cantonese 5.1 Dolby Digital

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

Mandarin Japanese Theatrical audio DTS-HD Master Audio

Mandarin 5.1 Dolby Digital

English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

English 5.1 Dolby Digital



BATTLE CREEK BRAWL·

NEW THE GOLDEN BOY: HARVESTING A MAJOR NEW MARTIAL ARTS MAVERICK – A 85-minute feature length documentary, exclusive to this release, on the sensational seventies emergence of Jackie Chan featuring contributions from Chen Chi-Hwa (director of SHAOLIN WOODEN MEN), Andre Morgan (producer BATTLE CREEK BRAWL), actress Kristine DeBell (BATTLE CREEK BRAWL) Lin Kuang-Yung (Actor/Stuntman HALF A LOAF OF KUNG FU), film critic Ricky Baker, Chinese cinema academic Dr Lin Fung and more!·

NEW Audio Commentary with James Mudge, veteran Hong Kong film critic at easternKicks

· NEW Interview with Kristine DeBell (2022)

· Interview with Jackie Chan

· Interview with producer Fred Weintraub (2013)

· Interview with actress Kristin DeBell (2013)

· Battle Hardened – an interview with critic and author David West

· Rumble in the USA: Jackie Chan Takes on America – an interview with martial arts expert Ricky Baker

· BATTLE CREEK BRAWL Theatrical Trailer

· THE BIG BRAWL Theatrical Trailer

· THE BIG BRAWL Opening Titles

· Still Gallery

AUDIO:

English Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

English 5.1 Dolby Digital

Cantonese Stereo DTS-HD Master Audio

Mandarin Stereo DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation



DRAGON LORD·

Two cuts of the film restored in 2K from the original film elements – the 96-minute Hong Kong Theatrical Cut and 103-minute cut that was released in some territories with approximately 15 minutes of extended and alternate footage.·

NEW Audio Commentary with David West, critic and author of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction to the Martial Arts Film.

· An interview with Louis Sit

· An interview with actor Mars

· An Interview with actor Whang In-sik

· Original Theatrical Trailer

· Cantonese Trailer

· English Trailer

· Behind-the-Scenes trailer

· Still Gallery



AUDIO:

96 Minute Hong Kong Theatrical Cut

Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

Alternate Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

1982 English Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

2003 English 5.1 Dolby Digital

103 Minute Cut

Cantonese Mono DTS-HD Master Audio



