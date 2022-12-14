DC Comics & Dark Crisis: Big Bang #1 Spoilers & Review: Racing Through 25 Earths In A New Infinite Multiverse & Unveiling 74 Earths On Road To Event Finale!

DC Comics and Dark Crisis: Big Bang #1 Spoilers and Review follows.
Racing Through 25 Earths In A New Infinite Multiverse and Unveiling 74 Earths On Road To Event Finale!
What To Expect:
DARK CRISIS: BIG BANG #1
Written by MARK WAID
Art by DAN JURGENS and others
Cover by MIKEL JANÍN
Variant covers by ARIEL COLÓN, NATHAN SZERDY, FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II, and CRYSTAL KUNG
1:25 foil variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN
$3.99 US | 32 pages | One-shot | Variant
$4.99 US (card stock)
After the monumental events of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4, Pariah has successfully resurrected the infinite Multiverse…and all of reality is still reeling from the event. Join Doctor Multiverse on a haunting journey through these newly re-formed realities, from The Jurassic League to DC: Mech…from Dark Knights of Steel to Batman ’89 and back again…in a guest-star-galore all-new epic by comics legend and DC architect Mark Waid!
In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.
Spoilers and Review:
Barry Allen, the Flash, is looking for who killed him.
He is referring to the Anti-Monito during the Crisis on Infinite Earths in the 1980’s and specifically in Crisis on Infinite Earths #8 (November 1985).
Barry Allen Flash takes Wallace West Kid Flash on a journey through a new infinite multiverse to find the Anti-Monitor.
That journey leads them to and through:
- Earth 23 and Earth 118
- Earth 22 and Earth 27
- Earth 55, Earth 43 and Earth 9
- Earth 18, Earth 162 and Earth 33
Until they find the Anti-Monitor on Earth 28.
A battle ensues with the Barry Allen winding up and using a powerful punch that has has the Anti-Monitor plummet though more infinite earths:
- Earth 6
- Earth 24
- Earth 10
- Earth 41
- Earth 93
The battle then has the Flash and Anti-Monitor battle to and through
Finally landing on Earth 17.
To Barry Allen Flash’s relief Wallace West Kid Flash has brought multiverse back-up!
A new Justice League Incarnate (JLI) of sorts unleash their powers on the Anti-Monitor.
They seemingly defeat the threat of the Anti-Monitor together!
The seal the rift that the Anti-Monitor was shoved in seemingly imprisoning him.
The story, and these characters, are teased to appear in next week’s Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 (of 7) finale.
The book ends with an Easter Egg or credits scene that chronicles 74 Infinite Earths in a new-age Who’s Who: The Definitive Directory of the DC Universe or modern Multiversity Guidebook.
Next Up:
Next up is Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 (of 7).
Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 arrives on shelves December 20, 2022.