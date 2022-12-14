DC Comics & Dark Crisis: Big Bang #1 Spoilers & Review: Racing Through 25 Earths In A New Infinite Multiverse & Unveiling 74 Earths On Road To Event Finale!

DC Comics and Dark Crisis: Big Bang #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

Racing Through 25 Earths In A New Infinite Multiverse and Unveiling 74 Earths On Road To Event Finale!

What To Expect:

DARK CRISIS: BIG BANG #1

Written by MARK WAID

Art by DAN JURGENS and others

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant covers by ARIEL COLÓN, NATHAN SZERDY, FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II, and CRYSTAL KUNG

1:25 foil variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | One-shot | Variant

$4.99 US (card stock) After the monumental events of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4, Pariah has successfully resurrected the infinite Multiverse…and all of reality is still reeling from the event. Join Doctor Multiverse on a haunting journey through these newly re-formed realities, from The Jurassic League to DC: Mech…from Dark Knights of Steel to Batman ’89 and back again…in a guest-star-galore all-new epic by comics legend and DC architect Mark Waid!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Spoilers and Review:

Barry Allen, the Flash, is looking for who killed him.

He is referring to the Anti-Monito during the Crisis on Infinite Earths in the 1980’s and specifically in Crisis on Infinite Earths #8 (November 1985).

Barry Allen Flash takes Wallace West Kid Flash on a journey through a new infinite multiverse to find the Anti-Monitor.

That journey leads them to and through:

Until they find the Anti-Monitor on Earth 28.

A battle ensues with the Barry Allen winding up and using a powerful punch that has has the Anti-Monitor plummet though more infinite earths:

Earth 6

Earth 24

Earth 10

Earth 41

Earth 93

The battle then has the Flash and Anti-Monitor battle to and through

Finally landing on Earth 17.

To Barry Allen Flash’s relief Wallace West Kid Flash has brought multiverse back-up!

A new Justice League Incarnate (JLI) of sorts unleash their powers on the Anti-Monitor.

They seemingly defeat the threat of the Anti-Monitor together!

The seal the rift that the Anti-Monitor was shoved in seemingly imprisoning him.

The story, and these characters, are teased to appear in next week’s Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 (of 7) finale.

The book ends with an Easter Egg or credits scene that chronicles 74 Infinite Earths in a new-age Who’s Who: The Definitive Directory of the DC Universe or modern Multiversity Guidebook.

Next Up:

Next up is Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 (of 7).

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 arrives on shelves December 20, 2022.