DC Comics & Dark Crisis: Dark Army #1 Spoilers & Review: Damian Wayne Robin Takes Charge As A Red Canary Rises?! Plus Justice League Incarnate Status Confirmed!

DC Comics and Dark Crisis: Dark Army #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

Damian Wayne Robin Takes Charge As A Red Canary Rises?! Plus Justice League Incarnate Status Confirmed!

What To Expect:

DARK CRISIS: THE DARK ARMY #1

Written by MARK WAID, DELILAH S. DAWSON, and DENNIS CULVER

Art by FREDDIE WILLIAMS II

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant cover by WERTHER DELL’EDERA

Variant cover by TAJ TENFOLD

1:25 foil variant cover by TAJ TENFOLD

$5.99 US | 48 pages | one-shot (all covers are card stock) As Pariah’s Dark Army continues its march around the globe, Damian Wayne thinks he’s got an answer as to why Pariah is able to control the most dangerous cosmic villains of the Multiverse—and he’s taking Red Canary and Dr. Light on the road to see if he’s right! Don’t miss this thrilling Dark Crisis tie-in with direct connections to the present and future of the DCU!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Spoilers and Review:

The book opens with Damian Wayne Robin explaining who he is, his limitations, how DC and its super-heroes got to this point in the Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths event and his plan to help turn the tide in favor of the super-heroes.

He pulls an eclectic super-team together and an unexpected Red Canary who literally falls onto the team.

The team is on Earth 53 a simian Earth.

They seem to by eyeing the Cosmic Tuning Fork.

We also see that Doctor Light may be more powerful than first though with powers that can take out shadow demons from across the multiverse?!

The team than arrives at the House of Heroes located in the Bleed between worlds in the Multiverse.

They are attacked by the base’s Harbinger AI as well as a Great Darkness enslaved Justice League Incarnate.

Robin encourages Doctor Light to amp up her powers and she does!

Pariah feels the JLI no longer being in his control as readers see a pretty cool looking take on Doctor Light’s costume.

The book begins to end with the JLI freed.

Doctor Multiverse uses her multivision to see the various takes on our super-heroes from across the multiverse and time.

They can be trusted and the JLI will help Robin with his plan.

The Pulse:

A fun one-shot, but it seems only to serve getting plot points and characters lined up for the main event series. Eclectic art teams whose transitions can be jarring at times. Nice to see JLI back and intrigued to learn more about Red Canary. 6 out of 10.