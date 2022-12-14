DC Comics & Dark Crisis: Dark Army #1 Spoilers & Review: Red Canary Taken Under A Wing, Spectre Status Quo Change & More Tales From The Battle Front!

DC Comics and Dark Crisis: Dark Army #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

Red Canary Taken Under A Wing, Spectre Status Quo Change and More Tales From The Battle Front!

What To Expect:

DARK CRISIS: WAR ZONE #1

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG, DELILAH S. DAWSON, JEREMY ADAMS, FRANK TIERI, and STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

Art by GEORGE KAMBADAIS, DANIEL BAYLISS, FERNANDO PASARIN, MATT RYAN, and SERG ACUÑA

Cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO

Variant cover by MARIO “FOX” FOCCILLO and PRASAD RAO

1:25 variant cover by DAN JURGENS, NORM RAPMUND, and ALEX SINCLAIR

$5.99 US | 48 pages | one-shot (all covers are card stock) A BOOTS-ON-THE-GROUND VIEW OF DARK CRISIS!

As the Hall of Justice falls, get new perspectives on the various conflicts while the battles across Dark Crisis rage on! With the classic Justice League members gone, see how members of the next generation such as Red Canary and The Flash Family deal with the chaos in this key chapter of the saga leading into Dark Crisis #7.

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Spoilers and Review:

The book opens with Flash significant others – Iris West Allen and Linda Park West – looking to make a different in the Dark Crisis on Infinite Earth skirmish in front of the Justice League’s Hall of Justice HQ.

The raid the HQ’s armory and even Linda and Wally West kids’ are armored, but not weaponed like the ladies.

They make an impact, but the enemies are too many in number.

However, the super-heroes shift their battle just in time to help out the Flashy ladies.

Another tale in the one-shot focuses on the Spectre.

John Corrigan, the Spectre’s former human host, bonds with him to free him of Pariah’s Great Darkness shackles.

More to come from the Spectre teased.

Another story focuses on the Amazons and teases dire consequences for Earth at the hands of Deathstroke and his Army of Darkness?!

A Green Lantern Corps story has the team successful in their skirmish as well.

The final story continues the tale begun in the Dark Crisis: Dark Army #1 one-shot (full spoilers here).

However, this story doesn’t focus on the Justice League Incarnate, but on the Red Canary.

She finds her idol in battle in the Black Canary and they make a formidable duo in a story teased to continue in next week’s Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 (of 7).

The Pulse:

A bit of a potpourri of stories that were characters focused despite all the action therein. Eclectic creative teams telling more eclectic stories from the battle front. Didn’t feel essential to the overall Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths event despite Red Canary remaining quite intriguing. 4.5 out of 5.