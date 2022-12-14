DC Comics & Dark Crisis: Dark Army #1 Spoilers & Review: Red Canary Taken Under A Wing, Spectre Status Quo Change & More Tales From The Battle Front!

John Babos

Spoilers

DC Comics and Dark Crisis: Dark Army #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

Dark-Crisis-on-Infinite-Earths-logo-black

Red Canary Taken Under A Wing, Spectre Status Quo Change and More Tales From The Battle Front!

What To Expect:

Dark Crisis War Zone #1 spoilers 0-1

DARK CRISIS: WAR ZONE #1
Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG, DELILAH S. DAWSON, JEREMY ADAMS, FRANK TIERI, and STEPHANIE WILLIAMS
Art by GEORGE KAMBADAIS, DANIEL BAYLISS, FERNANDO PASARIN, MATT RYAN, and SERG ACUÑA
Cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO
Variant cover by MARIO “FOX” FOCCILLO and PRASAD RAO
1:25 variant cover by DAN JURGENS, NORM RAPMUND, and ALEX SINCLAIR
$5.99 US | 48 pages | one-shot (all covers are card stock)

A BOOTS-ON-THE-GROUND VIEW OF DARK CRISIS!
As the Hall of Justice falls, get new perspectives on the various conflicts while the battles across Dark Crisis rage on! With the classic Justice League members gone, see how members of the next generation such as Red Canary and The Flash Family deal with the chaos in this key chapter of the saga leading into Dark Crisis #7.

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Dark Crisis War Zone #1 spoilers 0-2 Dark Crisis War Zone #1 spoilers 0-3

Spoilers and Review:

The book opens with Flash significant others – Iris West Allen and Linda Park West – looking to make a different in the Dark Crisis on Infinite Earth skirmish in front of the Justice League’s Hall of Justice HQ.

Dark Crisis War Zone #1 spoilers 1

The raid the HQ’s armory and even Linda and Wally West kids’ are armored, but not weaponed like the ladies.

Dark Crisis War Zone #1 spoilers 2

They make an impact, but the enemies are too many in number.

Dark Crisis War Zone #1 spoilers 3

However, the super-heroes shift their battle just in time to help out the Flashy ladies.

Dark Crisis War Zone #1 spoilers 4

Another tale in the one-shot focuses on the Spectre.

Dark Crisis War Zone #1 spoilers 5

John Corrigan, the Spectre’s former human host, bonds with him to free him of Pariah’s Great Darkness shackles.

Dark Crisis War Zone #1 spoilers 6

More to come from the Spectre teased.

Dark Crisis War Zone #1 spoilers 7

Another story focuses on the Amazons and teases dire consequences for Earth at the hands of Deathstroke and his Army of Darkness?!

Dark Crisis War Zone #1 spoilers 8

A Green Lantern Corps story has the team successful in their skirmish as well.

Dark Crisis War Zone #1 spoilers 9

The final story continues the tale begun in the Dark Crisis: Dark Army #1 one-shot (full spoilers here).

Dark Crisis War Zone #1 spoilers 10

However, this story doesn’t focus on the Justice League Incarnate, but on the Red Canary.

Dark Crisis War Zone #1 spoilers 11

She finds her idol in battle in the Black Canary and they make a formidable duo in a story teased to continue in next week’s Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 (of 7).

Dark Crisis War Zone #1 spoilers 12

The Pulse:

A bit of a potpourri of stories that were characters focused despite all the action therein. Eclectic creative teams telling more eclectic stories from the battle front. Didn’t feel essential to the overall Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths event despite Red Canary remaining quite intriguing. 4.5 out of 5.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers
Justice-League-Incarnate-5-banner-Gary-Frank-with-Darkseid-e1640580558493

DC Comics & Justice League Incarnate #3 Spoilers & Review: Who Or What Is The Tiger Force?!

X-Men-Red-1-banner-e1644887844430

Marvel Comics & X-Men: Red #1 Spoilers & Review: An Unexpected New Era Begins In The Stars?!

X-Deaths-of-Wolverine-3-spoilers-0-3-1-e1645726912126

Marvel Comics & X Deaths Of Wolverine #3 Spoilers: Who Is The Omega Wolverine & What Does The Future Hold For Mutants & The Resurrection Protocol?

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse

Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse.