MST3K hosts a Triple Riffle Holiday Spectacular on the Gizmoplex this Friday

The holiday season does get rather busy with decorating the house, various parties, shopping for gifts and prearranging bail money for those relatives coming in from out of town. You need time for yourself to remember the true meaning of the season: watching people and robots stranded in space riffing on movies. This Friday night you’ll have a chance to enjoy Mystery Science Theater 3000 launch new episodes from the Gizomplex with Joel Robinson as part of the crew. The film is going to be a holiday treat in The Christmas Dragon. That title alone will make you start riffing away. So gather the family around the TV, light up the Gizmoplex and forget about all the ornaments still in the boxes. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios with details on boarding the Gizmoplex:
Joel Robinson Joins the Two Newest Hosts of Mystery Science Theater 3000 for a Triple Riffle Holiday Spectacular!
Tune Into the Gizmoplex on December 16th as Emily, Jonah and Joel Riff The Christmas Dragon For the first time in Mystery Science Theater 3000 history, THREE hosts will be riffing one Christmas turkey! In this very special holiday episode, Jonah Ray, Emily Marsh, and series creator and original host Joel Hodgson are joined by two sets of robots on the Satellite of Love. This all-star team must collectively endure the Forresters’ newest experiment as they watch a pack of precocious orphans try to save Father Christmas in The Christmas Dragon. But this time, there’s even more at stake, as our heroes have hatched an escape plan to free themselves from Kinga Forrester’s evil clutches forever! Will their scheme succeed? Catch the livestream premiere on December 16 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, only at Gizmoplex.com

If you haven’t heard by now, Mystery Science Theater 3000 is back with new episodes! Curious viewers can head to the Gizmoplex – MST3K‘s indie streaming platform and the only place to see new episodes of MST3K. The Gizmoplex features all of the season 13 episodes and shorts that have premiered so far, along with brand-new MST3K content available in special livestream events every two weeks. The Gizmoplex is accessible via a web portal and also on a wide variety of OTT platforms, including apps for both iOS and Android devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and more. 

