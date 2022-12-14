WWE Bloodbath 2022 Wave 7 Reaches 69 As Christmas & Holiday Season Loom!

Context from previous years:

The numbers are likely higher in both years due to corporate office exits that are not wholly publicized.

The 2022 wave of exits so far are below.

There’s 9 further WWE exits from our summer update.

Wave 7 is headlined by Mandy Rose who lost her NXT Women’s Championship last night after 413 days and was released from WWE over nude videos she had released behind a paywall at BrandArmy according to Fightful.

To kick off November, NXT saw 5 cuts.

Bodhi Hayward

Ru Feng

Damaris Griffin

Sloane Jacobs

Erica Yan

When Triple H took over Creative for WWE, part of his work including reshuffling the announce teams that saw Jimmy Smith released at the end of October 2022 after a stint on the Raw commentary team. He joined fellow commentator Nigel McGuinness who was released in October after announcer stints on NXT and NXT UK.

Long-time WWE physician Dr. Chris Amann also left the WWE at the end of September 2022.

That’s at least 69 exits from WWE in 2022 with two weeks to go before the year end.