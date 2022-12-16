Marvel Comics & Amazing Spider-Man #15 Spoilers & Review: Chasm Weaves A Dark Web, But He’s Not Alone!

Marvel Comics and Amazing Spider-Man #15 Spoilers and Review follows.

Chasm Weaves A Dark Web, But He’s Not Alone!

What To Expect:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #15
ZEB WELLS (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS • VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS
CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

SPIDER-MAN VS. VENOM!

‘NUFF SAID?

What is Chasm’s plan, and why is Venom helping him?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

The second variant cover above from Salvador Larroca connects with his variant for Dark Web: X-Men #1 (of 3) also in stores now.

Spoilers and Review:

Well the the Goblin Queen Madelyne Pryor’s goblins are overtaking NYC.

However, her ally Venom Eddie Brock still cares for babies and the innocent?!

Elsewhere, the Amazing Spider-Man Peter Parker confronts his clone Ben Reilly now known as Chasm who has just felled Norman Osborn now the Gold Goblin, but previously the Green Goblin.

Chasm is all business with Spider-Man and teases his next confrontation.

Enter Venom who has allied with Chasm and the Goblin Queen.

Eddie Brock Venom seems a bit more Neanderthal than normal which will be explained readers are told in the upcoming Venom #14 in stores on December 28, 2022.

At the same time, Chasm is getting all macabre in a scene readers are told will play out in Dark Web: Ms. Marvel #1 on shelves December 21, 2022.

Chasm visits J. Jonah Jameson, not a fan of his no doubt, as Spider-Man elsewhere defeats Venom exploiting his sound wave weakness.

Spider-Man is confronted by the Goblin Queen who he comes to realize is herself a clone of Jean Grey Marvel Girl of the X-Men who has Hallows’ Eve in tow who readers know is Ben Reilly’s girlfriend Janine Godbe.

The issue ends with Chasm ready to take on Spider-Man! 

Next Up:

The checklist of Dark Web keeps readers up to date on where we’ve been and where we’re going.

The Pulse:

A fun issue with a lot of moving parts plots-wise and characters-wise. Intriguing nonetheless with amazing pencils by Ed McGuinness. 8 out of 10.

