Marvel Comics & Dark Web: X-Men #1 Spoilers & Review: Spider-Man & His Amazing X-Friends Vs. The Goblin Queen!

Marvel Comics and Dark Web: X-Men #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

Spider-Man and His Amazing X-Friends Vs. The Goblin Queen!

What To Expect:

DARK WEB: X-MEN #1 (OF 3)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • ROD REIS (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER

BY SALVADOR LARROCA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA THE X-MEN ARE ENSNARED IN CHASM AND THE GOBLIN QUEEN’S DARK WEB! Chaos reigns in the streets of New York City as demon hordes pour forth from the realm of Limbo…a realm that until recently was ruled by Magik. A realm now ruled by Cyclops’ ex. Also, Havok’s ex. Also, a clone of Jean. The X-Men wade into the fray by taking on some of their darker history as the Goblin Queen returns for vengeance! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

The first variant cover above from Salvador Larroca connects with his variant for Amazing Spider-Man #15 also in stores now.

Spoilers and Review:

We open the book with Magick revealing how the Goblin Queen became Limbo’s ruler.

Then, in real world NYC, we see that the Goblin Queen unleash her Limbo.

That brings the Amazing Spider-Man into the fray.

Spider-Man teams with Iceman and Firestar and a wink and nod are provided to readers in the story with a callback to the Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends classic TV series.

Elsewhere, Magick has taken the X-Men to Limbo to try to sneak up on the Goblin Queen, but alas that was not to be.

NYC has had enough of the well intentions and poor execution by Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends.

However, it looks like they have at least slowed down the hijinks in NYC if not a full defeat of the goblins.

In Limbo, Jean Grey and Magick are being held prisoner by magic while Cyclops and his brother Havok are jailed.

The Goblin Queen aka Madelyne Pryor, a clone of Jean Grey, has big plans for everyone.

Especially the Summers Brothers, Scott and Alex.

Next Up:

The X-Men books styled checklist of Dark Web keeps readers up to date on where we’ve been and where we’re going.

The Pulse:

The book picked up at the end, but I found there was too much demon fighting and word balloons at the beginning and middle of the book. I feel that could have scaled back by at least half. Good opening page to get readers caught up on the Goblin Queen. Nice callbacks too to Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends. Decent art. 5.5 out of 10.