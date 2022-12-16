Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead rises on 4K UHD in Jan





Los Angeles, CA – Something new walks the earth as Dawn of the Dead (Collector’s Edition) releases in a 4K UHD + Blu-Ray™ combo pack this coming January 31, 2022 from Scream Factory. The release features a new 4K transfer of the unrated cut of the film and marks the first time the film will be available in 4K in the U.S. and Canada. Dawn of the Dead (Collector’s Edition) is currently available for pre-order at ShoutFactory.com.



Customers ordering from the site will receive an exclusive 18″ X 24″ rolled poster featuring the original theatrical artwork while supplies last.



From visionary filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Army Of The Dead, Zack Snyder’s Justice League), comes a nightmarish vision where society is endangered by a mysterious virus that turns people into mindless, flesh-eating zombies, and a handful of survivors must wage a desperate, last-stand battle to stay alive … and human! A popular remake of George A. Romero’s 1979 apocalyptic horror classic, Dawn of the Dead marks the directorial debut from Snyder (Batman vs. Superman, Watchmen) and was co-written by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Slither). Powered by heart-pounding action and bone-chilling thrills, this edgy and frightening film stars Ving Rhames (Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2), Sarah Polley (Splice), Jake Weber (Wendigo), Mekhi Phifer (Divergent) and Ty Burrell (Modern Family).



SPECIAL FEATURES 4K UHD (Unrated Version):

NEW 4K scan from the original negative with inserts from the 2K digital intermediate for the unrated footage

Audio Commentary with director Zach Snyder and producer Eric Newman

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0



BLU-RAY (Unrated Version):

NEW 4K scan from the original negative with inserts from the 2K digital intermediate for the unrated footage

Audio Commentary with director Zach Snyder and producer Eric Newman

Introduction by Zach Snyder

Splitting Headaches: Anatomy of Exploding Heads

Attack of the Living Dead

Raising the Dead

Drawing the Dead

Andy’s Lost Tape

Special Report: Zombie Invasion

Undead and Loving It: A Mockumentary

Storyboard Comparisons

Hidden Easter Egg

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0



BLU-RAY (Theatrical Version):

HD Master from the 2K Digital Intermediate

Take A Chance on Me – an interview with actor Ty Burrell

Punk, Rock & Zombies – an interview with actor Jake Weber

Gunn of Hire – an interview with writer James Gunn

Killing Time at the Mall: The Special Effects of DAWN OF THE DEAD

Deleted Scenes with optional commentary by Zach Snyder and producer Eric Newman

Theatrical Trailer

Still Gallery

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0



About Shout! Factory

Shout! Factory, LLC is a leading multi-platform media company devoted to film and TV distribution, development, and production, as well as the preservation and revitalization of the very best in pop-culture entertainment. Founded by Richard Foos, Bob Emmer, and Garson Foos in 2003, Shout! owns and manages a large portfolio of films, contemporary and classic TV series, animation, and documentaries. The company’s creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including GKIDS, Sesame Street, The Carol Burnett Show, The Johnny Carson Show, IFC Films, Stephen J. Cannell Productions, ITV Studios, Major League Baseball Productions, and many others. Shout! Factory Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties, and the company releases films and television shows in other genres under the Scream Factory and Shout Select imprints. Shout! develops, acquires and distributes new films via Shout! Studios, owns and operates libraries including Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson) and the Roger Corman New Horizon Pictures Library, and operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! Factory TV. Shout! Factory is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Factory, visit shoutfactory.com.