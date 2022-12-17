Top 1 Valiant Comics March 2023 Solicitation Spoiler?! What’s The Only Book Solicited From Valiant Entertainment?

As of press time Valiant Entertainment only has one comic book issue solicited for March 2023.

X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #1

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad (A/CA) Liam Sharp (VCA) Nimit Malavia, Will Staehle & Blank

Past, present, and future collide as X-O MANOWAR returns for its 30th anniversary in an unforgettable new series by superstar creators Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, and Liam Sharp that promises to put the king back on his throne and chart a new course for Valiant’s flagship series.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: $3.99

No issues of the following billed-as ongoing series in March 2023: Bloodshot Unleashed, Archer & Armstrong Forever or Book of Shadows. We’ll just have to wait to see what April 2023 brings with it.