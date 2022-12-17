Top 1 Valiant Comics March 2023 Solicitation Spoiler?! What’s The Only Book Solicited From Valiant Entertainment?

John Babos

News

Top 1 Valiant Comics March 2023 Solicitation Spoiler?! What’s The Only Book Solicited From Valiant Entertainment?

As of press time Valiant Entertainment only has one comic book issue solicited for March 2023.

X-O Manowar Unconquered #1 A

X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #1
(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad (A/CA) Liam Sharp (VCA) Nimit Malavia, Will Staehle & Blank

X-O Manowar Unconquered #1 B

Past, present, and future collide as X-O MANOWAR returns for its 30th anniversary in an unforgettable new series by superstar creators Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, and Liam Sharp that promises to put the king back on his throne and chart a new course for Valiant’s flagship series.

X-O Manowar Unconquered #1 C

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023
SRP: $3.99

No issues of the following billed-as ongoing series in March 2023: Bloodshot UnleashedArcher & Armstrong Forever or Book of Shadows. We’ll just have to wait to see what April 2023 brings with it.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News
Fantastic-Four-39-spoilers-0-banner-Franklin-Richards-e1642041113473

Marvel Comics & Fantastic Four #39 Spoilers: Franklin Richards Changing Looks Not Editorial Errors After All?!

War-for-Earth-3-connecting-covers-banner-1-e1646283783574

DC Comics & Suicide Squad #13 Spoilers & Review: War On 3 Rages On! So, How Broken & Dead Is Crime Syndicate’s Owlman?!

Fantastic-Four-43-spoilers-0-banner-Amazing-Spider-Man-e1653657436442

Marvel Comics & Fantastic Four #43 Spoilers & Review: Which Side Of The Reckoning War Is Doctor Doom Now On?!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse

Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse.